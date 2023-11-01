Vivo X100 Pro 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo X100 Pro 5G Vivo X100 Pro 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 53,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 64 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus MT6985 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹53,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus MT6985 Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 64 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo X100 Pro 5G Price in India The starting price for the Vivo X100 Pro 5G in India is Rs. 53,990. This is the Vivo X100 Pro 5G base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo X100 Pro 5G in India is Rs. 53,990. This is the Vivo X100 Pro 5G base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Vivo X100 Pro 5G (12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Vivo X100 Pro 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus MT6985

Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 64 MP

Battery 5100 mAh Battery USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 100W Camera Camera Setup Single

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

OIS Yes Design Waterproof Yes, Water resistant, IP68

Ruggedness Dust proof Display Display Type OLED

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 436 ppi General Brand vivo

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 22, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2 Performance Graphics Immortalis-G715 MC11

Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3.35 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

RAM 12 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus MT6985 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 512 GB

Expandable Memory No

