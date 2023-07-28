BlueSky Social
Jack Dorsey-backed Bluesky replaces 'What’s Hot' with 'Discover' feed; Know all about it
AirTag
Apple AirTag hidden in a teddy bear helps catch thief
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Google
Stalkers beware! Google just launched new tracking feature over AirTag misuse
Elon Musk
Elon Musk says X, the new Twitter, will have just the Dark mode soon
Twitter
Twitter Blue update: How to download videos on X and control privacy settings
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Pro is coming! Know one of the biggest changes that may sway you to buy it

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

gfwsc
Samsung Unpacked: The dazzling Galaxy Flip 5 is Finally Unveiled! Check for Price, specs and more!
28 Jul 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 LEAK reveals the foldable can go even slimmer
27 Jul 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 storage details revealed
27 Jul 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Leaked! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders reveal redesigned camera bump
27 Jul 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 teaser reveals key details ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2023
27 Jul 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2023
27 Jul 2023

Latest Videos

The new ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro is launched in India, Check out its features and specs.
ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro Launched: Check outs its Features, specs
24 Jul 2023
Check out the list of essential travel gadgets from
Top Amazon Travel Gadgets Must Haves
24 Jul 2023
Safari
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
24 Jul 2023
WhatsApp
How to Recover WhatsApp Deleted Chats? Restore WhatsApp Chats without Backup
24 Jul 2023
The Redmi Watch 3 Active comes in two stylish color options — Black and Gray.
Redmi Watch 3 Active Officially Confirmed to Debut in India on August 1
24 Jul 2023
Google Pixel
Google Pixel 8 Price leaked
21 Jul 2023

Popular Reviews

Oppo Reno 10 Pro
Oppo Reno 10 Pro review: A shutterbug's dream, but misses on raw power
The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is the company’s latest offering as part of its flagship series, but is it enough to sway buyers away from competitors like the Nothing Phone 2 in the mid-range segment? Find it in our review.
Read Full Review
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Realme Narzo N53 comes with a bold design for budget buyers. But does it manage to shine as an all-rounder and that too as a phone in the under Rs. 10000 segment? Find out here.
Read Full Review
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Priced at Rs. 29999, the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has quite a few exciting features and some compromises. Is it worth buying? Find out.
Read Full Review
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 7a, has a lot going for it, especially at its price point of Rs. 43999. But in the mid-range segment that is flooded with Android options, is it the one you should go for? Know it in our review.
Read Full Review
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Tecno recently launched its first ever foldable smartphone, the Tecno Phantom V Fold. Does it offer enough to sway buyers from the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? Know it in our review.
Read Full Review
Saints Row 2022
Saints Row 2022 review: Fun if you don’t take it seriously
Saints Row 2022 dials back the alien-fighting and zombie-killing spree, and takes you back to basics of comedy and drama. But does it deliver on the promise?
Read Full Review
F1 22
F1 22 Review: Brilliant racing experience
F1 22 brings back the exhilarating on-track action to your PC but wants to be more of a “EA-lifestyle” game than a hardcore F1 game. Is it worth buying?
Read Full Review
Apex Legends Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile First Impressions: Time to ditch Garena Free Fire Max, BGMI
Apex Legends Mobile is now out for players on Android and iOS starting today. The game is based on Apex Legends on PC and Console. Here are all the details.
Read Full Review
Gibbons: Beyond The Trees
Gibbons: Beyond The Trees (Apple Arcade) Review: Simple yet stunning
Gibbons: Beyond The Trees is a simple yet beautiful narrative to make the most out of your ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 Pro. Here’s a short review.
Read Full Review
Wylde Flowers
Wylde Flowers review (on Apple Arcade): Social messaging with a dash of fun
Wylde Flowers is the newest addition on Apple Arcade, bringing a comfy farm life simulator experience with strong social messaging. Must play for young gamers on iPhone.
Read Full Review
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
If you are looking for a powerful speaker, Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers can be a great option. Here is why.
Read Full Review
Sony SRS-XV900
Sony SRS-XV900 Review: The only party speaker you’ll ever need
Sony has launched its latest and most powerful addition to its range of party speakers, the Sony SRS-XV900. Does the speaker offer enough to fulfill all your home entertainment needs? Find out in our review.
Read Full Review
Boat Stone 190 speaker
Boat Stone 190 Superman DC Edition Review: A starter speaker with a hint of style
The Boat Stone 190 Superman DC Edition comes with an interesting design, decent audio quality, and long battery life. Priced at Rs. 999, should you buy it?
Read Full Review
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar review: Compact size, great sound
Sonos Beam Gen 2 offers great audio quality packed into a small form factor but the price is quite high. Is it worth buying?
Read Full Review
Sony HT-S400
Sony HT-S400 soundbar Review: Balanced sound at affordable price
The Sony HT-S400 is a rather affordable home theater system from Sony with a 2.1 channel setup. Is it worth buying?
Read Full Review
HP Pavilion x360
HP Pavilion x360 (2023) Review: Versatile, but leaves you wanting more
The HP Pavilion x360 (2023) is a 2-in-1 laptop that is powered by the Intel 13th Gen Core i5-1335U processor. But is it the solution to your work and recreational needs? Find out.
Read Full Review
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon features powerful specs like 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 2.5K 90Hz display and Carbon Fiber Webcore 2.0 build. But is it enough to convince you to go and grab one, especially at a hefty price tag of Rs. 131990? Know it all in our full review.
Read Full Review
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series First Look: Ultra power for creators, better displays for the rest
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series launches in India and global markets as Samsung’s updated laptop lineup for 2023.
Read Full Review
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
The Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 offers a great solution for those value versatility and portability without compromising on power. Our full review is here.
Read Full Review
Ola Move OS 3
Ola Move OS 3 on an Ola S1 Pro: More refined, smarter ride assists, fun to ride
The Ola Move OS 3 software update is now rolling out and we got a quick glance at how it changes the Ola S1 Pro.
Read Full Review
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Kodak recently launched a big, yet affordable TV to cater to buyers who want a big screen experience on a budget. But can it handle the competition from the likes of Xiaomi, Hisense, and Vu? Know it in our review.
Read Full Review
Kodak Matrix QLED TV
Kodak Matrix QLED TV review: Cinematic TV experience now affordable!
The new Kodak Matrix QLED TV offers a 4K viewing experience along with 40W Dolby Audio Stereo speakers at Rs. 40,999. Should you buy this? Know here.
Read Full Review
Xiaomi Smart TV X50
Xiaomi Smart TV X50 Review: Great 4K experience, stellar audio
Xiaomi has just launched its Xiaomi Smart TV X50 as an affordable 4K TV series. But is it worth buying over all the other options in the market?
Read Full Review
Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV review: A splendid TV to spoil yourself
The Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV has impressed us with spectacular viewing experience and a great audio performance. Read our full review.
Read Full Review
Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED
Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED 55 Review: Some Sony brilliance on an OLED; Can it get better?
The Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED offers the OLED viewing experience with Sony’s masterful tuning and a great TV to back it up with. Here is our full review.
Read Full Review
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Garmin recently launched its latest smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 265s, offering all the bells and whistles that are expected in a smartwatch. But should you go for it, especially at such a hefty price? Know it in our review.
Read Full Review
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
The Gizmore Vogue promises a premium design and a vast array of fitness features, but is it the one you should go for? Know it all in our review.
Read Full Review
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
The Garmin Instinct Crossover is a hybrid smartwatch which offers a plethora of fitness and outdoor features, albeit at a premium price. Should you go for it? Know it all in our review.
Read Full Review
Sony WF-LS900N
Sony WF-LS900N Review: Great price, surreal audio!
The Sony WF-LS900N brings new upgrades to Sony’s LinkBuds lineup but is it outstanding? Find out in our review.
Read Full Review
Dizo Watch D Plus
Dizo Watch D Plus Review: Shock value
Dizo Watch D Plus which is priced at Rs. 1999 comes with more than 110 sports modes, fitness tracker, among others. But is the watch smart enough to buy it? Find it out in our review here.
Read Full Review

Photo Gallery

Microsoft Teams has introduced new features that aim to improve collaboration, productivity, and efficiency. According to Microsoft, it focuses on enhancing video experience and calendar management.  5
Big change! Microsoft Teams announces four new collaborative features
28 Jul 2023
It is a task management app with a sleek and user-friendly interface. It enables users to create tasks, set reminders, and organize their to-do lists easily. 6
Having trouble planning your day? Try these 6 planning apps to get organized and be productive
28 Jul 2023
Pebble Revolve 5
Pebble Revolve smartwatch launched: Price to specs, just check it out now
28 Jul 2023
asteroids 5
Close encounters soon! NASA tracks 5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth
28 Jul 2023
PTron has launched its new Zenbuds Ultima, under its premium TWS product portfolio “Zenbuds” branding. Zenbuds Ultima, according to the firm, is one of the most advanced TWS in PTron's portfolio.  5
PTron Zenbuds Ultima TWS earbuds launched: Check price, specs and more
28 Jul 2023

Web Stories

Samsung Unpacked: The dazzling Galaxy Flip 5 is Finally Unveiled! Check for Price, specs and more!

Jul 28, 2023

Top 5 strategy-based management game apps to develop your leadership skills

Jul 28, 2023

Want to ace your school and college exams? Here are 5 apps and 5 tips that can help

Jul 28, 2023

Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop

Jul 28, 2023

Have you tried these 5 best taxi rental apps in India? Check them out now

Jul 28, 2023

Are you a computer science engineering student? Try out these 8 apps to ace this course

Jul 28, 2023

Want to pursue civil engineering course? Here are top 5 useful apps

Jul 28, 2023

Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity

Jul 27, 2023

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

