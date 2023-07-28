Log In
Jack Dorsey-backed Bluesky replaces 'What’s Hot' with 'Discover' feed; Know all about it
Apple AirTag hidden in a teddy bear helps catch thief
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Big change! Microsoft Teams announces four new collaborative features
Stalkers beware! Google just launched new tracking feature over AirTag misuse
Elon Musk says X, the new Twitter, will have just the Dark mode soon
Twitter Blue update: How to download videos on X and control privacy settings
iPhone 15 Pro is coming! Know one of the biggest changes that may sway you to buy it
Apple iPhone 13
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Blue, Green, Pink, Red, Starlight, Midnight
₹ 74,899
Buy Now
Apple iPhone 14
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red
₹ 79,999
₹89,900
Buy Now
Nothing Phone 1
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, White
₹ 31,985
₹39,999
Buy Now
OPPO Reno8 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
₹ 28,999
₹38,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M54
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Silver, Dark Blue
₹ 37,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
₹ 94,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A24
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Lime Green, Blue Gradient, Dark Red
₹ 18,090
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Phantom Black, Cream, Icy Blue
₹ 159,999
Check Details
Vivo Y27 4G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Burgundy Black, Garden Green
₹ 15,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 64GB
(2 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Classic Black, Aqua Blue, Sea Green
₹ 6,799
Check Details
OnePlus Nord 3 5G 256GB
(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Misty Green, Tempest Gray
₹ 37,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - White, Lavender, Graphite, Olive, Navy
₹ 56,299
₹99,999
Buy Now
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD)
₹ 81,990
₹99,900
Buy Now
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLY43HN A Ultrabook
(8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD)
₹ 137,990
₹149,900
Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 C563104WIN9
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹ 34,990
Check Details
Dell XPS 13 9315 ICC C786507WIN8
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,13.4 Inches (34.04 cm) Display Size)
₹ 121,299
Check Details
Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹ 33,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold 20RKS01K00
(512 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR4X RAM,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
₹ 248,508
Check Details
Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB342TS Laptop
(256 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹ 41,990
Check Details
Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX566LU HN251T Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹ 84,990
Check Details
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58
(16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
₹ 109,990
₹181,999
Buy Now
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24P
(8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
₹ 39,999
Check Details
Acer Swift 3 SF314 71
(8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
₹ 62,999
Check Details
Acer Aspire 5 A515 58GM
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
₹ 69,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5
₹ 23,990
Check Details
Realme Pad
₹ 22,999
Check Details
Apple iPad Mini 6
₹ 46,900
Buy Now
Realme Pad X
₹ 29,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
₹ 82,966
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
₹ 65,550
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
₹ 98,375
Check Details
Realme Pad 2 256GB
₹ 22,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Pad 6
₹ 26,999
₹39,999
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M9 LTE
₹ 15,499
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M9
₹ 15,999
₹20,000
Buy Now
Realme Pad LTE 128GB
₹ 16,499
Check Details
Realme
Samsung
Xiaomi
Vivo
Oneplus
Oppo
Apple
Nokia
Nothing
Moto
Infinix
Tecno
Lenovo
Google
Sony
LG
Huawei
Honor
Gionee
Asus
Reliance
Micromax
₹1000 - ₹5,000
₹5,000 - ₹10,000
₹10,000 - ₹15,000
₹15,000 - ₹20,000
₹20,000 - ₹25,000
₹25,000 - ₹30,000
₹30,000 - ₹35,000
₹35,000 - ₹40,000
₹40,000 & Above
Android Phones
5G Mobile Phones
4G Mobile Phones
8GB RAM Mobiles
6GB RAM Mobiles
4GB RAM Mobiles
Dual Sim Mobile Phones
Realme
Samsung
Apple
Lenovo
Asus
micromax
Dell
Iball
HP
Xiaomi
Honor
Huawei
Gionee
Sony
Nokia
₹1,000 - ₹5,000
₹5,000 - ₹10,000
₹10,000 - ₹15,000
₹15,000 - ₹20,000
₹20,000 - ₹25,000
₹25,000 - ₹30,000
₹30,000 & Above
4G Tablets
5G Tablets
Upcoming Tablets
HP
Dell
Apple
Asus
Lenovo
Microsoft
Acer
Msi
Samsung
Realme
Xiaomi
Sony
Huawei
Micromax
Nokia
Honor
₹1,000 - ₹20,000
₹20,000 - ₹30,000
₹30,000 - ₹40,000
₹40,000 - ₹50,000
₹50,000 - ₹60,000
₹60,000 - ₹70,000
₹70,000 & Above
i3 Laptops
i5 Laptops
i7 Laptops
i9 Laptops
Upcoming Laptops
Touch Screen Laptops
Apple iPhone 13
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Blue, Green, Pink, Red, Starlight, Midnight
₹ 79,900
Apple iPhone 14
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red
₹ 79,900
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 14
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red
₹ 79,000
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Space Black, Deep Purple
₹ 1,39,900
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Google Pixel 6A
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Charcoal, Chalk
₹ 43,999
Nothing Phone 1
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, White
₹ 31,999
Pixel 6A vs Phone 1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Gray Mirror, Bahama Blue
₹ 23,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black Dusk, Blue Tide
₹ 21,990
Nord CE 2 vs Nord CE 2 Lite
Samsung Galaxy M13
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown
₹ 11,999
Samsung Galaxy F13
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, Waterfall Blue
₹ 11,999
Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy F13
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45
512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size
₹ 63,990
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec2008AX
512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size
₹ 60,990
Acer Nitro 5 vs HP Pavilion Gaming 15
Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook
512 GB SSD,32 GB DDR4 RAM,16.2 Inches (41.15 cm) Display Size
₹ 3,00,000
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold 20RKS01K00
512 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR4X RAM,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size
₹ 2,48,508
MacBook Pro 16 vs Thinkpad X1 Fold
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3
512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size
₹ 68,990
Lenovo Legion 5 15IMH6
512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size
₹ 71,990
Legion 5 vs Ideapad Gaming 3
Infinix INBook X1 Neo XL22 Laptop
128 GB SSD,4 GB LPDDR4X RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size
₹ 24,990
Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop
256 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR4X RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size
₹ 29,990
INBook X1 Neo vs INBook X1 Slim
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 82R1007XIN
512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size
₹ 31,249
Asus VivoBook 15 X509FJ EJ701T Laptop
512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM,15.6 Inches Display Size
₹ 49,739
Ideapad Slim 1 vs VivoBook 15
Lenovo Tab P11
128 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM, 11 inches Screen Size
₹ 22,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
32 GB Storage, 3 GB RAM, 8.7 inches Screen Size
₹ 11,857
Tab P11 vs Tab A7 Lite
Lenovo Tab P11
128 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM, 11 inches Screen Size
₹ 22,999
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab
64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM, 10.1 inches Screen Size
₹ 20,689
Tab P11 vs Yoga Smart Tab
Apple iPad 10 2
32 GB Storage, 3 GB RAM, 10.2 inches Screen Size
₹ 29,900
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM, 10.4 inches Screen Size
₹ 25,499
iPad 10 vs Tab S6 Lite
Lenovo Tab P11
128 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM, 11 inches Screen Size
₹ 22,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM, 10.4 inches Screen Size
₹ 25,499
Tab P11 vs Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
128 GB Storage, 6 GB RAM, 10.5 inches Screen Size
₹ 59,000
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM, 10.4 inches Screen Size
₹ 25,499
Tab S6 vs Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Unpacked: The dazzling Galaxy Flip 5 is Finally Unveiled! Check for Price, specs and more!
28 Jul 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 LEAK reveals the foldable can go even slimmer
27 Jul 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 storage details revealed
27 Jul 2023
Leaked! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders reveal redesigned camera bump
27 Jul 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 teaser reveals key details ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2023
27 Jul 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2023
27 Jul 2023
ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro Launched: Check outs its Features, specs
24 Jul 2023
Top Amazon Travel Gadgets Must Haves
24 Jul 2023
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
24 Jul 2023
How to Recover WhatsApp Deleted Chats? Restore WhatsApp Chats without Backup
24 Jul 2023
Redmi Watch 3 Active Officially Confirmed to Debut in India on August 1
24 Jul 2023
Google Pixel 8 Price leaked
21 Jul 2023
Oppo Reno 10 Pro review: A shutterbug's dream, but misses on raw power
The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is the company’s latest offering as part of its flagship series, but is it enough to sway buyers away from competitors like the Nothing Phone 2 in the mid-range segment? Find it in our review.
Read Full Review
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Realme Narzo N53 comes with a bold design for budget buyers. But does it manage to shine as an all-rounder and that too as a phone in the under Rs. 10000 segment? Find out here.
Read Full Review
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Priced at Rs. 29999, the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has quite a few exciting features and some compromises. Is it worth buying? Find out.
Read Full Review
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 7a, has a lot going for it, especially at its price point of Rs. 43999. But in the mid-range segment that is flooded with Android options, is it the one you should go for? Know it in our review.
Read Full Review
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Tecno recently launched its first ever foldable smartphone, the Tecno Phantom V Fold. Does it offer enough to sway buyers from the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? Know it in our review.
Read Full Review
Saints Row 2022 review: Fun if you don’t take it seriously
Saints Row 2022 dials back the alien-fighting and zombie-killing spree, and takes you back to basics of comedy and drama. But does it deliver on the promise?
Read Full Review
F1 22 Review: Brilliant racing experience
F1 22 brings back the exhilarating on-track action to your PC but wants to be more of a “EA-lifestyle” game than a hardcore F1 game. Is it worth buying?
Read Full Review
Apex Legends Mobile First Impressions: Time to ditch Garena Free Fire Max, BGMI
Apex Legends Mobile is now out for players on Android and iOS starting today. The game is based on Apex Legends on PC and Console. Here are all the details.
Read Full Review
Gibbons: Beyond The Trees (Apple Arcade) Review: Simple yet stunning
Gibbons: Beyond The Trees is a simple yet beautiful narrative to make the most out of your ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 Pro. Here’s a short review.
Read Full Review
Wylde Flowers review (on Apple Arcade): Social messaging with a dash of fun
Wylde Flowers is the newest addition on Apple Arcade, bringing a comfy farm life simulator experience with strong social messaging. Must play for young gamers on iPhone.
Read Full Review
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
If you are looking for a powerful speaker, Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers can be a great option. Here is why.
Read Full Review
Sony SRS-XV900 Review: The only party speaker you’ll ever need
Sony has launched its latest and most powerful addition to its range of party speakers, the Sony SRS-XV900. Does the speaker offer enough to fulfill all your home entertainment needs? Find out in our review.
Read Full Review
Boat Stone 190 Superman DC Edition Review: A starter speaker with a hint of style
The Boat Stone 190 Superman DC Edition comes with an interesting design, decent audio quality, and long battery life. Priced at Rs. 999, should you buy it?
Read Full Review
Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar review: Compact size, great sound
Sonos Beam Gen 2 offers great audio quality packed into a small form factor but the price is quite high. Is it worth buying?
Read Full Review
Sony HT-S400 soundbar Review: Balanced sound at affordable price
The Sony HT-S400 is a rather affordable home theater system from Sony with a 2.1 channel setup. Is it worth buying?
Read Full Review
HP Pavilion x360 (2023) Review: Versatile, but leaves you wanting more
The HP Pavilion x360 (2023) is a 2-in-1 laptop that is powered by the Intel 13th Gen Core i5-1335U processor. But is it the solution to your work and recreational needs? Find out.
Read Full Review
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon features powerful specs like 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 2.5K 90Hz display and Carbon Fiber Webcore 2.0 build. But is it enough to convince you to go and grab one, especially at a hefty price tag of Rs. 131990? Know it all in our full review.
Read Full Review
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series First Look: Ultra power for creators, better displays for the rest
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series launches in India and global markets as Samsung’s updated laptop lineup for 2023.
Read Full Review
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
The Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 offers a great solution for those value versatility and portability without compromising on power. Our full review is here.
Read Full Review
Ola Move OS 3 on an Ola S1 Pro: More refined, smarter ride assists, fun to ride
The Ola Move OS 3 software update is now rolling out and we got a quick glance at how it changes the Ola S1 Pro.
Read Full Review
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Kodak recently launched a big, yet affordable TV to cater to buyers who want a big screen experience on a budget. But can it handle the competition from the likes of Xiaomi, Hisense, and Vu? Know it in our review.
Read Full Review
Kodak Matrix QLED TV review: Cinematic TV experience now affordable!
The new Kodak Matrix QLED TV offers a 4K viewing experience along with 40W Dolby Audio Stereo speakers at Rs. 40,999. Should you buy this? Know here.
Read Full Review
Xiaomi Smart TV X50 Review: Great 4K experience, stellar audio
Xiaomi has just launched its Xiaomi Smart TV X50 as an affordable 4K TV series. But is it worth buying over all the other options in the market?
Read Full Review
Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV review: A splendid TV to spoil yourself
The Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV has impressed us with spectacular viewing experience and a great audio performance. Read our full review.
Read Full Review
Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED 55 Review: Some Sony brilliance on an OLED; Can it get better?
The Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED offers the OLED viewing experience with Sony’s masterful tuning and a great TV to back it up with. Here is our full review.
Read Full Review
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Garmin recently launched its latest smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 265s, offering all the bells and whistles that are expected in a smartwatch. But should you go for it, especially at such a hefty price? Know it in our review.
Read Full Review
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
The Gizmore Vogue promises a premium design and a vast array of fitness features, but is it the one you should go for? Know it all in our review.
Read Full Review
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
The Garmin Instinct Crossover is a hybrid smartwatch which offers a plethora of fitness and outdoor features, albeit at a premium price. Should you go for it? Know it all in our review.
Read Full Review
Sony WF-LS900N Review: Great price, surreal audio!
The Sony WF-LS900N brings new upgrades to Sony’s LinkBuds lineup but is it outstanding? Find out in our review.
Read Full Review
Dizo Watch D Plus Review: Shock value
Dizo Watch D Plus which is priced at Rs. 1999 comes with more than 110 sports modes, fitness tracker, among others. But is the watch smart enough to buy it? Find it out in our review here.
Read Full Review
5
Big change! Microsoft Teams announces four new collaborative features
28 Jul 2023
6
Having trouble planning your day? Try these 6 planning apps to get organized and be productive
28 Jul 2023
5
Pebble Revolve smartwatch launched: Price to specs, just check it out now
28 Jul 2023
5
Close encounters soon! NASA tracks 5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth
28 Jul 2023
5
PTron Zenbuds Ultima TWS earbuds launched: Check price, specs and more
28 Jul 2023
Samsung Unpacked: The dazzling Galaxy Flip 5 is Finally Unveiled! Check for Price, specs and more!
Jul 28, 2023
Top 5 strategy-based management game apps to develop your leadership skills
Jul 28, 2023
Want to ace your school and college exams? Here are 5 apps and 5 tips that can help
Jul 28, 2023
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
Jul 28, 2023
Have you tried these 5 best taxi rental apps in India? Check them out now
Jul 28, 2023
Are you a computer science engineering student? Try out these 8 apps to ace this course
Jul 28, 2023
Want to pursue civil engineering course? Here are top 5 useful apps
Jul 28, 2023
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Jul 27, 2023
Jack Dorsey-backed Bluesky replaces 'What’s Hot' with 'Discover' feed; Know all about it
28 Jul 2023
Apple AirTag hidden in a teddy bear helps catch thief
28 Jul 2023
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
28 Jul 2023
Big change! Microsoft Teams announces four new collaborative features
28 Jul 2023
Stalkers beware! Google just launched new tracking feature over AirTag misuse
28 Jul 2023
Elon Musk says X, the new Twitter, will have just the Dark mode soon
28 Jul 2023
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
Facebook
Twitter
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
