 Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) (un.k9tsi.002) Price in India(14 August, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
AcerAspire5A515-57GLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)(UN.K9TSI.002)_BatteryLife_9Hrs

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002 is a laptop, available price is Rs 54,499 in India with Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen) Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002 from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002 now with free delivery.
Gray
512 GB

Acer Aspire 5 A515-57G Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) (UN.K9TSI.002) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002 in India is Rs. 54,499.  It comes in the following colors: Gray. The status of Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002 is Available. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Pure Silver
39% OFF
₹47,990 ₹78,999
Buy Now
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002 Acer Swift Go Sfg14 41 Nx Kg3si 002 Laptop

Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 8 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 4 GB NH QAYSI 004
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Charcoal Black
₹50,490
Check Details
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002 Acer Aspire 7 A715 42g Laptop Amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5 8 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 4 Gb Nh Qaysi 004

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Shadow Black
₹56,990
Check Details
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002 Hp Pavilion 15 Ec2004ax 3e3r5pa Laptop

MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR 1617IN Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 1tb
  • Carbon Grey
₹49,000
Check Details
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002 Msi Gf63 Thin 10scxr 1617in Laptop
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Processor

Intel Core i5-1240P

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Capacity

16 GB

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) (un.k9tsi.002) Latest Update

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002 Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
10
Battery
6
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    9 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Display Features

    Display With IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology Slim Bezel Full HD 1920 x 1080 Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Model

    A515-57G (UN.K9TSI.002)

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Gray

  • Thickness

    17.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.8 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    362 x 237 x 17.9 mm

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    Acer Harmony

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Clock-speed

    3.3 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

  • Number of Cores

    12

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen)

  • Thunderbolt Port

    4

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 6  /  10
4 10 6 4 6
Performance
Battery
Display
Storage
Smart Feature
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 8 10 10 8
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Acer Laptop   /   Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹35,300 ₹46,000
Buy Now

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,990 ₹78,999
Buy Now

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹48,790 ₹78,999
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,990 ₹50,990
Buy Now
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 83DV007GIN Laptop

  • Luna Grey
  • 16 GB RAM
₹80,990 ₹112,990
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 NP750QGK KG2IN Laptop

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹72,990 ₹89,689
Buy Now

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹69,990 ₹118,990
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook 16 X1605VA MB946WS Laptop

  • Cool Silver
  • 16 GB RAM
₹77,990 ₹116,990
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Acer Laptop   /   Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender