AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works

In the last few years, smartphone makers have been making efforts to provide an inclusive experience for all users. As part of this endeavour, companies have rolled out a wide range of accessibility features that cater to users with disabilities. For example, there's a colour correction feature on smartphones that compensates for people with colour blindness. Such measures are aimed at making sure no one feels left out. With the recent evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), several apps have emerged that aim to assist people with speaking disabilities by creating an AI replica of their voice.

While the iPhone already has a Personal Voice feature that achieves the same functionality and Android is working on it via its Project Relate, the newly launched Whispp app takes your affected voice and enhances it to make it loud and clear.

About Whispp app

The Whispp app is developed by a Dutch startup and demonstrated on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. It uses AI to convert your whispered speech and vocal cord-impaired speech into a clear and natural voice of your choice, enhancing it. The company says it is “valuable for people with a voice disability who lost their voice due to illness, trauma or old age people who need a boost for their voice.”

The Whispp app uses audio-to-audio based AI which provides real-time voice enhancements instead of traditional speech-to-text (STT). The developer says this helps it reduce latency, eliminating a barrier to a flowing conversation.

How does it work?

To use the Whispp app, the user first needs to record their voice. They can then choose to enhance it and amplify it. The amplify option amplifies the voice and removes the background noise. Moreover, users also have a choice to pick a preset voice that speaks for them.

If you attend a lot of calls during the day, Whispp also offers in-app calling functionality, although it comes with a $19.99 a month subscription. Alternatively, there's also a desktop app that works with several video-conferencing platforms to enhance and amplify your voice, ensuring a hassle-free meeting experience.

Also, read other top stories today:

NYT Misleading? OpenAI has asked a judge to dismiss parts of the New York Times' copyright lawsuit against it, arguing that the newspaper "hacked" its chatbot ChatGPT and other AI systems to generate misleading evidence for the case. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

SMS fraud, or "smishing", is on the rise! This is a challenge for telecom operators who are meeting at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). An average of between 300,000 and 400,000 SMS attacks take place every day! Read all about it here.

Google vs Microsoft! Alphabet's Google Cloud ramped up its criticism of Microsoft's cloud computing practices, saying its rival is seeking a monopoly that would harm the development of emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence. Know what the accusations are all about here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!