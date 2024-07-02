 Dell Alienware M16 R1 (anm16i7cdg7001odb1) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

Dell Alienware M16 R1 ANM16I7CDG7001ODB1 Laptop

Dell Alienware M16 R1 ANM16I7CDG7001ODB1 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 146,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13650HX (13th Gen) Processor , 7 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Dark Metallic Moon
512 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Dell Alienware M16 R1 (ANM16I7CDG7001ODB1) Laptop (Core I7 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Dell Alienware M16 R1 ANM16I7CDG7001ODB1 Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 146,990.  It is expected to come in the following colors: Dark Metallic Moon. The status of Dell Alienware M16 R1 ANM16I7CDG7001ODB1 Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

16 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-13650HX

Dell Alienware M16 R1 (anm16i7cdg7001odb1) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Latest Update

Dell Alienware M16 R1 Anm16i7cdg7001odb1 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    7 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    6 Cell

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    16 Inches (40.64 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1660 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    191 ppi

  • Display Features

    QHD+ 2.5K (2560 x 1660) 165Hz WVA Display

  • Refresh Rate

    165 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Model

    (ANM16I7CDG7001ODB1)

  • Thickness

    25.4 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    3.25 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Dark Metallic Moon

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    368.90 x 289.90 x 25.4 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    4800 MT/s

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Audio Solution

    Wavemax Audio Pro

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1080p

  • Speakers

    Built In Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

  • Number of Cores

    14

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-13650HX (13th Gen)

  • Clock-speed

    3.4 Ghz

  • Pointing Device

    Multi-Touch Gesture Touchpad With Integrated Scrolling

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    RGB per key Keyboard - US English

  • Thunderbolt Port

    4

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
