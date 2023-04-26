Quordle 457 answer for April 26: Average words today! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 457 answer for April 26: The Wednesday puzzle has just one trick in its sleeve and it is the one with repeated letters. However, do not think they are easy to deal with just because only one trick is at play. Solving them is easier said than done. This happens because while playing the game, you go from clue to clue and then try to unjumble the letters into a word that can be the solution, but if you can't find more clues after 4th letter, usually players tend to eliminate more letters, which just wastes their attempts, instead of considering if the word can have a double letter. But don't worry. To make sure you don't fall into this trap, we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. And if you're still stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solutions too.

Quordle 457 hints for April 26

Three of the four words today are common, have no repeated letters and do not contain any uncommon letter either. However, one word has both repeated letters and contains uncommon letters within it. So, once you solve that one, the rest should be very easy to deal with. Just use the letter elimination strategy and you should not have a tough time.

Quordle 457 clues for April 26

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, S, B, and C.

2. The words end with the letters A, Y, Y, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - a warm, often waterproof, jacket or coat with a hoo

4. Word 2 clue - abounding with difficulties, obstacles, or annoyances

5. Word 3 clue - full of or overgrown with bushes

6. Word 4 clue - a piece of furniture for one person to sit on, with a seat, a back and four legs

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 457 answer for April 26

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PARKA

2. SPINY

3. BUSHY

4. CHAIR

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.