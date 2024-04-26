Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

As the Lok Sabha election 2024 progresses, citizens across India are gearing up to cast their votes in the second phase, covering 88 constituencies across 13 states. With nearly 16 crore voters expected to participate, it's crucial to know how to find your designated polling booth for voting.

List of Best Selling Products

Understanding the EPIC Number

The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC), commonly known as the Voter ID card, holds a unique 10-digit alpha-numeric code issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). This code serves as proof of your voter registration status and is prominently displayed on the front of your Voter ID card. Alternatively, you can retrieve it from the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).

B09G9D8KRQ-1

Also read: 4 things that Google Search head said in a meeting that every IT employee should take note to grow salary

Steps to Find Your Polling Booth Online

To find your EPIC number online, visit the official NVSP portal and navigate to the 'Services' section. Choose between 'Search by Details' or 'Search by Mobile' options. For 'Search by Details,' input all required information along with the captcha code and click 'Search' to retrieve the EPIC code. Alternatively, for 'Search by Mobile,' provide your registered mobile phone number and captcha code, then click 'Send OTP.' Check your registered mobile number for a one-time password (OTP) and enter it to view your EPIC number. Once you have your EPIC number, visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in, input your EPIC code, select your state, enter the captcha code, and click on 'Search.' The booth details corresponding to the provided EPIC code will appear on your device's screen, enabling you to plan your voting accordingly.

Also read: Todoist app: Know how to keep track of tasks and schedule effectively with this to-do list app

By following these simple steps, voters can easily find their designated polling booth online and participate in the Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2. Ensuring voter awareness and accessibility to polling booths are essential for a smooth and inclusive electoral process. As citizens exercise their democratic right, it's crucial to be well-informed and actively participate in shaping the future of the nation.

B0CHX1W1XY-2

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!