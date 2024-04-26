 Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Learn how to find your designated polling booth for the Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 using your EPIC number online or with a mobile number.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 26 2024, 15:29 IST
Icon
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Discover the simple steps to locate your polling booth for the Lok Sabha election 2024. (HT_PRINT)
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Discover the simple steps to locate your polling booth for the Lok Sabha election 2024. (HT_PRINT)

Products included in this article

13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight
(26,352)
₹51,900 ₹59,900
Buy now 8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Black
(1,201)
₹73,100 ₹79,900
Buy now

As the Lok Sabha election 2024 progresses, citizens across India are gearing up to cast their votes in the second phase, covering 88 constituencies across 13 states. With nearly 16 crore voters expected to participate, it's crucial to know how to find your designated polling booth for voting.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight 4.6/5 ₹ 51,900
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Black 4.5/5 ₹ 73,100

Understanding the EPIC Number

The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC), commonly known as the Voter ID card, holds a unique 10-digit alpha-numeric code issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). This code serves as proof of your voter registration status and is prominently displayed on the front of your Voter ID card. Alternatively, you can retrieve it from the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).

B09G9D8KRQ-1

Also read: 4 things that Google Search head said in a meeting that every IT employee should take note to grow salary

Steps to Find Your Polling Booth Online

To find your EPIC number online, visit the official NVSP portal and navigate to the 'Services' section. Choose between 'Search by Details' or 'Search by Mobile' options. For 'Search by Details,' input all required information along with the captcha code and click 'Search' to retrieve the EPIC code. Alternatively, for 'Search by Mobile,' provide your registered mobile phone number and captcha code, then click 'Send OTP.' Check your registered mobile number for a one-time password (OTP) and enter it to view your EPIC number. Once you have your EPIC number, visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in, input your EPIC code, select your state, enter the captcha code, and click on 'Search.' The booth details corresponding to the provided EPIC code will appear on your device's screen, enabling you to plan your voting accordingly.

Also read: Todoist app: Know how to keep track of tasks and schedule effectively with this to-do list app

By following these simple steps, voters can easily find their designated polling booth online and participate in the Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2. Ensuring voter awareness and accessibility to polling booths are essential for a smooth and inclusive electoral process. As citizens exercise their democratic right, it's crucial to be well-informed and actively participate in shaping the future of the nation.

B0CHX1W1XY-2

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Apr, 15:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: jiocinema unveils pocket-friendly premium plans for ad-free 4k streaming how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works apple ceo tim cook teases ‘pencil 3’ along with new ipads ahead of may 7 special event whatsapp is one step closer to replacing regular phone calls with this new feature how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks ipad air 2024 launch: better camera, mini-led display and what more to expect from apple get netflix, amazon prime, disney + hotstar and jio tv for free! just do this use of whatsapp plus, gb whatsapp got your whatsapp account banned? here is how to fix it did facebook really change its logo? see if you can spot the difference
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Top 5 games to play with ChatGPT: Retro Adventures to PokedexGPT Pokemon battles
Top 5 games to play with ChatGPT: Retro Adventures to PokedexGPT Pokemon battles
Xbox Game Pass for free: Easy steps to unlock a month of hundreds of games without paying
Xbox Game Pass for free: Easy steps to unlock a month of hundreds of games without paying
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 27: Booyah Pass for May leaked online
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 27: Tips to improve snipping and dominate battlefield
GTA 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- All details
GTA 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- All details

Best Deals For You

Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Innovative Neckband
Unix launches UX-2000 Retro: The ultimate wireless neckband with customizable voices
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
360 Home Security Camera 2K
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets