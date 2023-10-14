Realme Narzo 70 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo 70 Realme Narzo 70 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 23,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G95 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹23,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G95 Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 13 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Narzo 70 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 13 MP

Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Processor MediaTek Helio G95 Battery Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 6000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 13 MP, Primary Camera Display Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9 General Operating System Android v12

Custom UI Realme UI

Launch Date October 19, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand realme Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1 Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Helio G95

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + Cortex A55)

Fabrication 12 nm

RAM 4 GB

Graphics Mali-G76 MC4 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

