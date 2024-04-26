GTA 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- All details

The gaming world is buzzing with excitement over Grand Theft Auto 6. Fans have been combing through every frame, piecing together clues and forming theories about the game's storyline. One prevailing theory suggests that the trailer might be showing events in reverse, offering a unique narrative twist.

List of Best Selling Products

The Trailer's Chronological Puzzle

The trailer starts with Lucia in jail, her partner Jason's whereabouts unknown. As the scenes unfold, we see Lucia and Jason robbing a convenience store and making a daring getaway. In a subsequent scene, the duo is seen driving in the opposite direction of speeding police cars, with Lucia holding a wad of cash.

Also read: GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

The Trailer's Chronological Puzzle

The trailer starts with Lucia in jail, her partner Jason's whereabouts unknown. As the scenes unfold, we see Lucia and Jason robbing a convenience store and making a daring getaway. In a subsequent scene, the duo is seen driving in the opposite direction of speeding police cars, with Lucia holding a wad of cash.

Also read: GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

B0BDK62PDX-1

Towards the end of the trailer, Lucia and Jason appear to be preparing for an event, with both urging each other to trust one another. The chronological order seems to be from the end to the beginning, leading fans to believe that the trailer showcases the game's opening events in reverse.

The Ankle Bracelet Dilemma

However, there are gaps in this theory, particularly concerning Lucia's ankle bracelet. This device could limit Lucia's movements and make it challenging for her to engage in criminal activities without alerting authorities and getting sent back to jail.

Also read: GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor' DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out

Speculations and Theories

The trailer leaves fans speculating on whether Lucia might work with Jason to remove the ankle bracelet or if the game will kick off with Lucia's release from prison. The lack of clarity in the trailer's timeline adds to the mystery, leaving fans eager for more information.

B0CHX1W1XY-2

Rockstar's Teasing Tradition

Rockstar Games has a reputation for crafting intricate storylines and producing trailers that offer just enough information to spark curiosity without giving away too much. Fans will have to wait for the game's release in 2025, most likely during the holiday season, to see if their theories hold water.

As anticipation builds, gamers will continue to dissect every detail, eagerly awaiting further announcements from Rockstar to shed light on the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!