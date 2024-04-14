 iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024] | Mobile News

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]

Apple's latest iPhones, including the iPhone 13, 14, and 15, are available at unbeatable discounts on Amazon this April 2024.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 14 2024, 14:22 IST
iPhones
From stunning displays to power-packed performance, discover the best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 this April. (Bloomberg)
From stunning displays to power-packed performance, discover the best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 this April. (Bloomberg)

Looking to upgrade your smartphone? Now might be the perfect time with unbeatable discounts on Apple's latest iPhones. Whether you're an avid photographer or need high-speed performance, there's a deal for you.

iPhone 13: Unmissable Deals

Grab the iPhone 13 at a 13 pct discount! It's now available for just Rs. 52,090 on Amazon. Plus, enjoy No Cost EMI options, making your purchase convenient and affordable. Want more savings? Avail up to Rs. 2,345.53 EMI interest savings on Credit Cards.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Switch to Airtel Postpaid and get an additional Rs.1200 off. And don't forget the Trade-In Offer - get up to Rs. 33,400 off when you exchange your old device. The iPhone 13's standout features include a 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system, and a powerful A15 Bionic chip.

iPhone 15: High-End Features at a Discount

Save 9 pct on the iPhone 15, now priced at Rs. 73,100 instead of Rs. 79,900. Get an additional discount of up to Rs. 6,000 on Credit Cards and save up to Rs. 3,291.62 with No Cost EMI options. Switch to a Flash.co email ID for an extra Rs. 250 off and enjoy the Dynamic Island feature, ensuring you never miss out on alerts or live activities.

iPhone 14: A Popular Choice with a Hefty Discount

The iPhone 14 is available for 62,800 after a generous discount on Amazon. Originally priced at 69,900, this offer is hard to resist. Additional bank offers can save you up to 3,000, and No Cost EMI options are available to further reduce costs.

The iPhone 14 comes with a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, advanced camera system, and Crash Detection technology. It also boasts all-day battery life and durability features like Ceramic Shield and water resistance.

Whether you're eyeing the latest models or looking to save on previous generations, these iPhone deals offer something for everyone. With attractive discounts, EMI options, and partner offers, now is the perfect time to invest in a new iPhone. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals!

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 10:22 IST
