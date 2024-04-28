 GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024 | Gaming News
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024

Discover the top 5 Minecraft mods for GTA 5 in 2024, blending two gaming worlds for fresh fun in Los Santos.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Apr 29 2024, 08:45 IST
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
Know how to blend GTA 5 and Minecraft with these top 5 mods for extra gaming fun! (YouTube)

In 2024, GTA 5 fans can now add a touch of Minecraft to their gaming experience with some cool mods. Even though Rockstar Games and Mojang might not officially team up, these mods let players blend the worlds of GTA and Minecraft for some fresh fun.

Here are the top five Minecraft mods for GTA 5 in 2024:

1. Minecraft Steve Mod

Ever wanted to roam Los Santos as Minecraft's iconic character, Steve? Now you can, thanks to the Minecraft Steve mod. It seamlessly integrates Steve into GTA 5, allowing players to control him in the game. Just remember, you'll need the AddonPeds mod to make this one work.

2. Minecraft Diamond Sword Mod

Swap out GTA 5's standard hatchet for a Minecraft Diamond Sword with this mod by Jotape. It's a faithful recreation of the weapon from Minecraft, adding an extra dose of fun to your GTA adventures. Don't forget to use the OpenIV tool for installation.

3. Minecraft Diamond Sword Tattoo Mod for Michael

Give Michael De Santa a unique look with the Minecraft Diamond Sword Tattoo mod by tahay. This mod adds a tattoo of the iconic weapon to Michael's calf, making him stand out as a Minecraft fan in the world of GTA 5. Just make sure Michael's wearing shorts to show off the ink.

4. Minecraft Shirt Mod

Franklin can now sport a Minecraft-themed look with TheSpikerOne's Minecraft Shirt mod. This mod adds a green shirt with a pixelated face on the front and a Minecraft logo on the back, giving fans of both games something to flaunt. Install it using the OpenIV tool.

5. Minecraft Jester Texture Mod

Turn the Dinka Jester into a Minecraft masterpiece with this texture mod. It coats the stylish sports car in green and brown with pixelated textures, giving it a distinct Minecraft vibe. Perfect for players who want their GTA 5 rides to reflect their love for Minecraft. And, yep, you'll need OpenIV for this one too.

With these mods, GTA 5 fans can inject some Minecraft magic into their gameplay while they eagerly await the next instalment in the series. So, why not give them a try and see Los Santos through a pixelated lens?

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 18:00 IST
