10 best laptops in India: Top picks from leading brands from MSI, Acer, HP, and more

10 best laptops in India: Discover the top-notch laptops in India that perfectly align with your needs, whether personal or professional. These leading brands, including MSI, Acer, HP, etc. offer a range of laptops that cater to diverse preferences. Embodying powerful performance, sleek designs, and innovative features, these laptops are ideal for students, professionals, gamers, and creative enthusiasts alike. A prevalent trend in the Indian laptop market is the rising popularity of slim and lightweight options, providing a winning combination of performance and portability. With fast processors and SSD storage, these ultraportable devices ensure seamless multitasking and swift boot times.

If you are in the market for a really good laptop, then there's a variety of choices for you. What you should look for is high refresh rate displays, robust GPUs, and advanced cooling systems. Even gamers will be happy with these specs. And inevitably, we have a few top ones for players. Also, convertible laptops, or 2-in-1s, have also gained traction. What they offer is versatility for creative tasks and even entertainment. Notably, Indian consumers prioritize battery life and durability, making laptops with all-day battery and robust build quality highly sought after.

Our curated list of the 10 best laptops in India for 2023 caters to the dynamic and competitive market, ensuring there's a perfect fit for everyone.

1. MSI GF63 Thin Laptop

The MSI GF63 Thin Laptop – a fantastic gaming device that brings together style and power. This laptop is not only sleek and lightweight but also packs a punch with its 15.6-inch display featuring thin bezels on all four sides, giving you an immersive gaming feel. The brushed aluminum chassis adds a touch of sophistication while maintaining portability. Running on an Intel Core i7-11800H processor with speeds up to 4.6 GHz, this laptop ensures smooth gaming and multitasking. It comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled for a seamless operating system experience.

The standout feature is its 40 CM FHD (1920x1080) display, a gem among the best laptops in India. This display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and an IPS-level panel, ensuring vibrant and sharp visuals for your games and content. With Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and Hi-Res Audio, you're in for a high-quality gaming experience that's hard to beat.

Display: 15.6-inch

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650

OS: Windows 11 Home

Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD

2. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop

Second on this list of 10 best laptops in India is the Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop, a powerhouse fueled by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. This processor, with its 12 cores, is a multitasking marvel, enhancing your productivity. The gaming experience is taken to the next level with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, equipped with 4GB of GDDR6 for incredible graphics, including ray tracing and cutting-edge AI features. The RTX 2050 collaborates seamlessly with NVIDIA Optimus technology, ensuring a perfect balance between battery life and performance.

Acer has gone the extra mile to enhance cooling, employing dual fans, multiple cooling modes, and dual copper thermal pipes. The air inlet keyboard design goes further, expelling up to 10 percent more heat, guaranteeing that your Acer laptop remains cool during crucial moments. The 15.6-inch IPS display, boasting Full HD resolution and an 81.18 percent screen-to-body ratio, is complemented by Acer Color Intelligence and Acer Blue Light Shield for dynamic color optimization and comfortable viewing. This gaming laptop is engineered for a top-notch gaming and computing experience.

Display: 15.6-inch

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

OS: Windows 10

Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD

3. HP Laptop 15s

The HP Laptop 15s in Natural Silver- a perfect blend of style and efficiency. It boasts a 2-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, ensuring speedy performance, complemented by Intel UHD graphics for clear visuals. Enjoy enhanced multitasking and ample storage with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD display, with 250 nits brightness, anti-glare coating, and micro-edge design, immerses you in your projects, revealing intricate details on a spacious screen.

Stay connected effortlessly with Wi-Fi 5 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.0. The HP laptop offers versatile connectivity with USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI 1.4b ports. Considered one of the best laptops in India, it's designed for productivity with its long-lasting 41Wh battery and HP Fast Charge feature. With HP Fast Charge, power up your device to 50 percent in just 45 minutes, ensuring you stay efficient and productive throughout the day. Elegant, efficient, and equipped for productivity, the HP Laptop 15s is a reliable companion for your daily tasks.

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4

Graphics: Intel UHD

OS: Windows 11

Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, clocking speeds from 2.8 GHz to 4.3 GHz, this laptop ensures swift performance. Accompanied by 16GB of LPDDR5-5500 RAM and a generous 512GB SSD, you not only get speed but also ample storage for your needs.

The 15.6-inch FHD display, a standout feature among the best laptops in India, delivers a sharp and vibrant viewing experience. It is TUV Low Blue Light certified, reducing eye strain during extended use. This Lenovo laptop comes with features like a memory card slot, anti-glare coating, and HD Audio for an enriched multimedia experience.

Designed for the modern user, it boasts a 4-side narrow bezel, ultra-thin profile, and a lightweight build. The backlit keyboard, Lenovo Aware, Whisper Voice, and Eye Care features enhance your overall user experience. With a 3-cell 47Wh battery, enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life and rapid charging, ensuring you stay productive throughout your day. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is not just a laptop; it's your efficient and stylish companion.

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

Weight: 1.65kg

OS: Windows 10 Home

Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

5. Dell 15 Laptop

On the 5th spot on this list of 10 best laptops in India is the Dell 15 Laptop. It is also known as the Vostro 3520 – a sturdy and efficient companion ready to handle your everyday computing tasks. Powered by an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with up to 4.10 GHz of processing power and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, this laptop ensures smooth and responsive performance. The 15.6-inch Full HD WVA AG display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, provides clear and vibrant visuals, supported by Intel UHD Graphics for an excellent viewing experience.

With 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, you have ample memory and storage to accommodate your applications and files. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home, a standout feature among the best laptops in India, this laptop guarantees a lifetime of seamless operation. What sets it apart is the inclusion of MS Office Home and Student 2021, offering essential productivity tools. As an added bonus, enjoy a 15-month subscription to McAfee Multi Device Security, ensuring comprehensive protection for your device. The Dell 15 Laptop is not just a device; it's a reliable and feature-packed solution for your computing needs.

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4

Graphics: Intel UHD

OS: Windows 11 Home

Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD

6. ASUS VivoBook 14

The ASUS VivoBook 14- a top contender among the best laptops in India, especially if you're searching for an affordable and reliable option. This i3 laptop is perfect for students or anyone on a budget. The Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, with 6MB cache and 2 cores, strikes a balance between efficiency and performance within your budget.

With a 14-inch screen, this laptop is compact and easy to carry, making it a convenient companion wherever you go. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD combination provides a robust foundation, catering to personal needs effectively. Enjoy up to 6 hours of battery life, and the wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures a comfortable position for studying or working. The ASUS VivoBook 14 is a practical choice, offering affordability without compromising on essential features.

Display: 14-inch FHD

Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics

OS: Windows 10 Home

Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

Another one on this on this list of 10 best laptops in India is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Ryzen 7 laptop. It is one of the top choices. Immerse yourself in a visual feast with the 14-inch WUXGA+ IPS display, boasting vibrant colors and sharp details. Powered by a Ryzen 7 7730U processor and 16GB of RAM, this laptop exceeds performance expectations. The generous 512GB SSD ensures ample storage for all your digital content, offering quick access and seamless multitasking.

The sleek design and powerful features make the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 a standout device. Whether you're working on projects, enjoying multimedia, or multitasking, this laptop caters to your needs. Experience a visual treat with the impressive display, coupled with the reliability and speed provided by the Ryzen processor and substantial RAM. Elevate your computing experience with the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 – where performance meets style seamlessly.

Display: 15.60-inch

Processor: Intel Core i5-1115G4

Weight: 1.66 Kg

OS: Windows 10

Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

8. MI Notebook Ultra Max

The MI Notebook Ultra Max stands out as one of the best laptops in India and an excellent choice for powerful business laptops. It's reliable and efficient, equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11320H processor, featuring 4 cores, 8 threads, 8MB cache, along with a substantial 16GB RAM and a capacious 512GB SSD. This budget-friendly laptop provides a high-end combination, perfect for handling various business tasks. Its lightweight and slim design enhance portability, making it a convenient option for frequent travelers.

With a 15.6-inch screen size, 3.2K resolution, DC dimming, and an anti-glare display, it ensures a comfortable viewing and working experience. Whether you're opting for new or refurbished, online shoppers have the flexibility to choose the MI Notebook Ultra Max that suits their preferences. It's a reliable and powerful companion for business professionals on the go.

Display: 15.60-inch

Processor: Intel Core i5-11320H

Weight: 1.66 Kg

OS: Windows 10

Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

9. HP 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop

The HP 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop stands out as a reliable and excellent choice in the Indian market, offering one of the best laptops available. Powered by the robust Intel Core i5-1235U processor, this device boasts impressive specifications, including speeds up to 4.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology(2g), 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, and 12 threads. With a generous 16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) memory and a spacious 512 GB SSD, it caters to the needs of students and working professionals.

The 14-inch diagonal, FHD, IPS, micro-edge, Anti-glare display ensures eye protection with a brightness of up to 250 nits. In terms of graphics, the Intel Iris Xe allows the connection of four high dynamic range (HDR) displays simultaneously, each supporting 4K HDR. What sets this HP laptop apart is the pre-installed Alexa, providing added convenience through voice-activated tasks such as checking tasks, creating to-do lists, managing shopping lists, playing music, setting reminders, and controlling smart home applications.

This comprehensive package makes the HP 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop a versatile and user-friendly choice, catering to the diverse needs of a wide range of users. Whether you're a student or a working professional, this laptop offers reliability, impressive performance, and convenient features, making it one of the best laptops in India.

Display: 14-inch FHD

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5

OS: Windows 11 Home

Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

10. HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop

Lastly, on this list of 10 best laptops in India is the HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop. You can experience gaming without worrying about your battery life with the HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop. This HP laptop is packed with features designed for uninterrupted gaming, offering an extended battery life and a rapid 50 percent charge in just forty-five minutes, claimed the company. With powerful 4 GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics, it secures its place among the top gaming laptops and one of the best laptops in India. Enjoy enhanced audio quality with temporal noise reduction, improving the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR).

As one of the leading laptop brands, it comes with pre-installed Office and Home 2021, ensuring productivity beyond gaming. With multiple connectivity options, revel in uninterrupted gaming on this feature-rich laptop. Choose smartly with HP Victus for an immersive and continuous gaming experience, making it one of the best laptops available in India. Break free from battery concerns and enjoy uninterrupted gaming with the HP Victus Gaming Laptop.