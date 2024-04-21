 5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more | Photos
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more

Planning to buy a gaming console? From PlayStation 5 to Xbox Series X, check out the 5 best gaming consoles to buy right now.

PlayStation 5
PS5 - The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) is one of the best gaming consoles you can buy today. Under the hood, PS5 features a 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU, paired with 16GB GDDR6 memory and 825GB NVMe SSD storage. On paper, the PS5 supports multiple resolutions - 1080p, 4K UHD, and 8K UHD, the latter of which is yet to be adopted widely, along with ray-tracing support. (Unsplash)
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X - The Xbox Series X is the direct competitor of Sony's PS5. It gets a 3.8GHz custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and custom RDNA 2 GPU under the hood, which is paired with 16GB DDR6 RAM. There's also 1TB SSD onboard storage, which can be further expanded. The Xbox Series X supports up to 8K 60 UHD resolution, while also natively running 4K 120fps. (Unsplash)
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S - The Microsoft Xbox Series S stands out as a digital-only gaming console, sharing the same processor as its more robust counterpart, the Xbox Series X. However, it strategically trims down on memory, storage, and GPU capabilities, removing the disc drive to provide a next-generation console experience at a significantly reduced cost. This approach caters specifically to gamers aiming for lower Full HD or 2K resolutions. (Microsoft )
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch - While it is incomparable to the Xbox Series X and PS5 in terms of power, the Nintendo Switch has outsold both consoles by a large margin. It is powered by an NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor and comes with 64 GB of onboard storage which can be expanded using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB. The Switch can output up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode and up to 720p via the built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes.  (Unsplash)
Asus ROG Ally
Asus ROG Ally - The Asus ROG Ally emerges as the ultimate handheld gaming system designed explicitly for PC gamers. Powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors, this device stands ready to tackle any game thrown its way. Sporting a 7-inch 1080p Full HD display with FreeSync Premium, the ROG Ally ensures a crystal-clear and smooth gaming experience. Notably, its distinctive advantage lies in its ability to run most Windows-compatible games and its compatibility with Xbox Game Pass titles, offering users a comprehensive gaming ecosystem. (Unsplash)
