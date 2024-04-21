5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Planning to buy a gaming console? From PlayStation 5 to Xbox Series X, check out the 5 best gaming consoles to buy right now.
Products included in this article
18% OFF
Sony PS5 ConsoleBuy now 10% OFF
Xbox Series XBuy now 7% OFF
Xbox Series SBuy now 44% OFF
Nintendo Switch OLED model With Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-ConBuy now 34% OFF
ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (17.78cm (7")/120Hz/AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor/16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/White) RC71L-NH001WBuy now
List of Best Selling Products
|Product
|Ratings
|Price
|Sony PS5 Console
|4.6/5
|₹ 44,990
|Xbox Series X
|4.7/5
|₹ 49,990
|Xbox Series S
|4.5/5
|₹ 36,990
|Nintendo Switch OLED model With Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
|4.6/5
|₹ 27,998
|ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (17.78cm (7")/120Hz/AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor/16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/White) RC71L-NH001W
|4/5
|₹ 54,790
B0BRCP72X8-1
First Published Date: 21 Apr, 11:00 IST
71713529683867
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS