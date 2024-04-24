LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

We have almost entered the month of May, which means we are at the peak of summer and the temperature will increase with each passing day. Several parts of India are also currently experiencing heat waves, making it necessary for people to find cool places to avoid sun strokes. If you have been planning to buy an air conditioner this summer, then we have compiled a list of the latest LG air conditioner models such as the newly launched LG Artcool AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 AC, and more, check list.

List of Best Selling Products

Top 5 LG air conditioner models in 2024

LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI Convertible 6-in-1 AC: This AI Convertible AC provides users with the flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirements. Its smart features include a Dual Inverter Compressor, VIRAAT Mode, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, ADC Sensor, and more. Additionally, the AC has received a 4-star rating for high energy efficiency. On Amazon, the LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI Convertible 6-in-1 AC is available at a huge discounted price.

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC: The AC comes with a unique feature providing users to select their preferred cooling capacity with AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling. The 1.5-ton capacity is suitable for medium-sized rooms between 150 to 180 sq. ft. Its features include a Dual Inverter Compressor, ADC Sensor, Cools at 52⁰ C, Stabiliser free operation, VIRAAT Mode, anti-virus protection, and more.

3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5-in -1 AC: Its speed compressor adjusts power depending on heat load and optimises usage of energy. With 5 5-star rating, it claims to provide an annual energy saving with an annual power consumption of 685.26 Units per year. Its features include Auto Clean, Viraat Mode, Ocean Black Fin, and more.

4. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC: This AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms between 150 to 180 sq. ft. This provides efficient cooling at 52 degrees Celsius with a 4-way air swing. The AC supports ocean black protection and will prevent rust and corrosion, making it durable. Its features include stabiliser-free operation within the 120-290 Voltage range, low gas detection, a smart diagnosis system, a magic display; monsoon comfort, and more

5. LG Artcool AC: Lastly, the newly launched LG Artcool AC is an energy manager AC. The AC smartly optimises compressor usage and reduces energy consumption. Users can monitor their AC preferences via the LG ThinQ app and customise their energy consumption settings. It offers features such as Diet Mode, Him Clean, Gold Fin+, and ThinQ Care. This AC is available in several

