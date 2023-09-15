Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Icon
Improving your ranking in Garena Free Fire is a tough task. But if you want to play like a pro and land kills with just one shot, then you need to learn this headshot trick.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 15 2023, 07:55 IST
Struggling to get consistent ‘Booyah’ in Garena Free Fire? Learn how to improve your aim and gameplay with this headshot trick (Garena Free Fire)
The online multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire is quite popular among gamers. Just on Google Play Store, it has been downloaded more than 100 million times. A big part of its charm is the large active user base which makes playing the game more fun. But a downside of an active game is its competitiveness which can often make progressing a real challenge. And progression is important not only if you want to rank up, but also if you want to win the prizes that the game offers in every event. But the question is, how can you improve your gameplay quickly? And the answer lies in this secret setting that will help you get regular headshots like it's a child's play. Read on to learn how to play Garena Free Fire like a pro with a simple trick.

Become a headshot king in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is a very skill-dependent game whether you prefer close combats or like playing the sniper style. From controlling the movement, and dodging bullets to improving your aim, they all take time and effort to get better. Pro players are just those who have invested that time to greatly improve these skills. But there is no need to feel overwhelmed. Before we get to the ‘practice makes perfect' slogan, you need to wonder if you have even not unlocked your full potential in the game. And we know how to help you unlock it within seconds.

Like any frame-rate-based game, the rate of success in Garena Free Fire is dependent on your reaction speed and how quickly your phone processes your input reaction and turns it into an in-game action. For example, if you spotted an enemy at the same time he spotted you, then the winner in that combat would be the one who pressed the shoot button the fastest. While a part of it is controlled by the player who reacts faster, a part of it is also controlled by how quickly the smartphone can give the shoot command to the game based on your touch. The latter works in microseconds, but in a competitive game like Free Fire, it matters a lot.

So, here is the trick. You can change the sensitivity setting of Garena Free Fire to ensure you always get the headshot before your target even has a chance to react to the situation. Do note, that these settings are based on general recommendations from pro players and the results may vary for you based on the smartphone you use, your playing style and your skill level. With that being said, here is the ideal sensitivity setting. Take a look.

  • General: 90
  • Red Dot: 90
  • 2x Scope: 85
  • 4x Scope: 80
  • Sniper Scope: 80
  • Free Look: 75

These numbers may not work for you but you should aim to keep them as high as possible for the best result. Also, you might take a few days to get used to this setting and see results. But rest assured, it will definitely improve your game. Check below to learn how to apply this setting.

How to change sensitivity in Garena Free Fire

1. Open the game and go to the home menu.

2. Go to settings.

3. Go to ‘Sensitivity'. It is the second option after Basic.

4. Make the changes to the setting. That's it. Enjoy getting headshots now.

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 07:55 IST
