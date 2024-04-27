Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 27: Booyah Pass for May leaked online

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 27: Garena Free Fire MAX players alert! The Booyah Pass for the month of May is expected to arrive soon. This would bring an opportunity for players to get their hands on exciting in-game items. Like the Booyah Pass, the developers of the game introduce events on a regular basis to keep players engaged. These events offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and maintain an advantage in battle. Although the Booyah Pass will arrive next month, the rewards for the same have been leaked.

Garena Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass for May

According to data miners, the Booyah Pass for May could follow a theme called “Bytes”. Players would be able to get their hands on the main bundle called Byte Bugbear Bundle by reaching level 100. Apart from this, there are other bundles which can be obtained with less difficulty. An emote called Byte Mounting will also be reportedly made available to the players at level 90.

However, do note that none of these items are likely to be free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass is not expected to change. The Premium version will likely cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus may set you back 999 diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 27

FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C

FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN

FLRTGHE56HTG5NRD

FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E

FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS

FK9Z3LFTY6FR4C0B

FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M

FYHR56YRYHR6Y7ZJ

FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX

FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL

FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 27: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.