 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: The Booyah Pass for May has been leaked and it is likely to bring exciting items! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 10:12 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29: Nab the chance to get amazing in-game items! (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29:The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have been generous lately to the players with several in-game events rolled out, offering an opportunity to grab exclusive items. In some of the events, players are required to complete a specific set of objectives to win them. But if you do not wish to do so, you can simply spend diamonds to get them via the Booyah Pass. Ahead of its official arrival, the details of the Garena Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass for May have been leaked.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Booyah Pass for May

This month's theme could be ‘Bytes', according to popular data miners. Players would be able to get their hands on the main bundle called Byte Bugbear Bundle by reaching level 100. Apart from this, there are other bundles which can be obtained with less difficulty. An emote called Byte Mounting will also be reportedly made available to the players at level 90.

While the rewards sound enticing, none of them are likely to be free. Instead, players must purchase them by spending diamonds. As every month, the Premium version of the Booyah Pass will likely cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus may set you back 999 diamonds.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29

3X6F8H1Q5R9T2D

9J2K5L4O7I3U6Y

1S5G7C3W8E4R6T

8Y3U2I6O4P7A9S

4D9F6G2H1J3K5L

6Q2W4E8R5T3Y7U

5Z7X1C9V4B2N6M

3I1O8P6A7S4D5F

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 10:11 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for april 26: claim the flaming hollowface bundle now garena free fire max redeem codes for april 23: ob44 update is here! check what’s new garena free fire max redeem codes for april 27: booyah pass for may leaked online garena free fire max redeem codes for april 25: get exclusive in-game rewards like skins, diamonds, and more gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for april 24: chance to get 100% bonus diamonds gta 5 hidden mysteries: players discover underwater ufo beneath the pacific ocean garena free fire max redeem codes for april 21: win the battle with the top 3 tips gta 5 ‘james bond trevor’ dlc cancelled: voice actor speaks out
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Wall Royale event is now live, check new rewards
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: 3 essentials tips to improve gameplay
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Scorching Ring event brings exciting bundles

Best Deals For You

Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
360 Home Security Camera 2K
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best phones under 40000: Check Techno Phantom X2, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets