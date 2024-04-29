Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29:The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have been generous lately to the players with several in-game events rolled out, offering an opportunity to grab exclusive items. In some of the events, players are required to complete a specific set of objectives to win them. But if you do not wish to do so, you can simply spend diamonds to get them via the Booyah Pass. Ahead of its official arrival, the details of the Garena Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass for May have been leaked.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Booyah Pass for May

This month's theme could be ‘Bytes', according to popular data miners. Players would be able to get their hands on the main bundle called Byte Bugbear Bundle by reaching level 100. Apart from this, there are other bundles which can be obtained with less difficulty. An emote called Byte Mounting will also be reportedly made available to the players at level 90.

While the rewards sound enticing, none of them are likely to be free. Instead, players must purchase them by spending diamonds. As every month, the Premium version of the Booyah Pass will likely cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus may set you back 999 diamonds.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29

3X6F8H1Q5R9T2D

9J2K5L4O7I3U6Y

1S5G7C3W8E4R6T

8Y3U2I6O4P7A9S

4D9F6G2H1J3K5L

6Q2W4E8R5T3Y7U

5Z7X1C9V4B2N6M

3I1O8P6A7S4D5F

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

