realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved
Make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with our curated selection of premium smartphones including realme 12 Pro+, iQOO Neo 7 Pro and more, which offer exquisite designs and exceptional features. From high-resolution cameras to sleek designs, find the perfect tech gift to delight your partner.
Products included in this article
realme 12 Pro+ 5G (Submarine Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
realme 12 Pro 5G (Submarine Blue, 8GB RAM 256 GB Storage)
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G (Fusion Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Fearless Flame, 12Gb Ram, 256Gb Storage) | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Independent Gaming Chip | Flagship 50Mp Ois Camera | Premium Leather Design, Orange
Vivo V29 5G (Blue, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
First Published Date: 13 Feb, 10:58 IST
Tags: vivo realme redmi smartphones
