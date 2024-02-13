 realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved | Photos
realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved

Make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with our curated selection of premium smartphones including realme 12 Pro+, iQOO Neo 7 Pro and more, which offer exquisite designs and exceptional features. From high-resolution cameras to sleek designs, find the perfect tech gift to delight your partner.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2024, 10:58 IST
realme 12 Pro+ 5G
1. realme 12 Pro+ 5G: It features a 64MP Periscope Portrait Camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. Available in Explorer Red edition for a bold look and other stunning colors. Prices start at INR 29,999. 

realme 12 Pro 5G
2. realme 12 Pro 5G: It is the latest addition to the flagship number series, boasting a sleek design and 32MP Telephoto Portrait camera. Features a 120Hz Curved Vision Display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor. Available in Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige, starting at INR 23,999. 
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Classy design with MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processor. Highlights include a 200MP Ultra-High Resolution primary camera and 120W HyperCharge. Available in Fusion Purple, Fusion White, and Fusion Black. Prices start at INR 31,999. 
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G
4. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: Featuring a 50MP primary camera and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Offers a sleek design, a 6.78-inch FHD+ Display, and a 5000mAh battery. Available in Fearless Flame and Dark Storm colors, starting at INR 30,999. 
Vivo V29
5. Vivo V29: Minimalist and elegant design powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor. Notable for its portrait modes and Smart Aura Light. Features a 6.78-inch beautiful 3D curved AMOLED Display and 4600mAh battery with 80W Flash Charging. Available in Majestic Red, Himalayan Blue, and Space Black, starting at INR 32,999.  
First Published Date: 13 Feb, 10:58 IST
