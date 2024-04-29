Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Wall Royale event is now live, check new rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Battle Royale games such as BGMI, Free Fire, and others are gaining immense popularity among mobile gamers. Free Fire is one such graphics-intensive game which grabs the attention of players towards its gaming themes. Additionally, with regular updates, events, and new rewards, the players keep coming back for a unique gaming experience. Now, the Free Fire has introduced a new exciting event for players. Check out what the Wall Royale event is about.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: What is Free Fire Wall Royale event?

The Free Fire Wall Royale event was announced on April 28 and it will stay live only until May 4. The event includes exciting Gloo Wall skins such as Dragon Shield, Ecstatic Explosion, Nutty Quirk, and Divinity Blast. Along with Gloo Wall skins, players can also get their hands on new weapon loot crates, loadout items, costumes, and more. The event has brought exciting offers on the spins, therefore, players can try multiple times to get their hands on the desired rewards. A single spin will cost players 9 diamonds, whereas 11 spins will cost 90 diamonds.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29:

3X6F8H1Q5R9T2D

9J2K5L4O7I3U6Y

1S5G7C3W8E4R6T

8Y3U2I6O4P7A9S

4D9F6G2H1J3K5L

6Q2W4E8R5T3Y7U

5Z7X1C9V4B2N6M

3I1O8P6A7S4D5F

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To start the process, first log in from your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 27

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!