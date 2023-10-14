Vivo T3x Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo T3x Vivo T3x is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo T3x Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 6000 mAh

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera Display Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Pixel Density 400 ppi General Brand vivo

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 27, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

RAM 6 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z

Fabrication 6 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

