 Realme P1 Pro 5g - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 22 Apr 2024

Realme P1 Pro 5G

Realme P1 Pro 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme P1 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme P1 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
Phoenix Red Parrot Blue
128 GB

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP

Realme P1 Pro 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Realme P1 Pro 5G in India is Rs. 21,999.  At Amazon, the Realme P1 Pro 5G can be purchased for Rs. 20,469.  This is the Realme P1 Pro 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue. ...Read More

realme P1 Pro 5G

realme P1 Pro 5G (Phoenix Red, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Up to 16 GB Dynamic RAM | Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor | 6.7" Curved AMOLED Display | 50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera | IP65 Water Resistance
₹24,999 ₹20,469
realme P1 Pro 5G

realme P1 Pro 5G (Parrot Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Up to 16 GB Dynamic RAM | Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor | 6.7" Curved AMOLED Display | 50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera | IP65 Water Resistance
₹24,999 ₹20,990
realme P1 Pro 5G

realme P1 Pro 5G (Phoenix Red, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Up to 16 GB Dynamic RAM | Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor | 6.7" Curved AMOLED Display | 50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera | IP65 Water Resistance
₹25,999 ₹22,728
realme P1 Pro 5G

realme P1 Pro 5G (Parrot Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Up to 16 GB Dynamic RAM | Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor | 6.7" Curved AMOLED Display | 50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera | IP65 Water Resistance
₹25,999 ₹23,490
Realme P1 Pro 5g Full Specifications

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 473 Hours(2G)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 45W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Colours

    Phoenix Red, Parrot Blue

  • Height

    161.47 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    184 grams

  • Width

    74.02 mm

  • Thickness

    8.35 mm

  • Resolution

    1080x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.68 %

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.1:9

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

  • Sensor

    CMOS

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Brand

    realme

  • Launch Date

    April 22, 2024 (Official)

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(16 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Starry Mode Macro Mode

  • Camera Features

    20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Sensor

    LYT 600, CMOS image sensor

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes
