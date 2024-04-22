Realme P1 Pro 5g - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

realme P1 Pro 5G
realme P1 Pro 5G (Phoenix Red, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Up to 16 GB Dynamic RAM | Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor | 6.7" Curved AMOLED Display | 50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera | IP65 Water Resistance
The starting price for the Realme P1 Pro 5G in India is Rs. 21,999. At Amazon, the Realme P1 Pro 5G can be purchased for Rs. 20,469. This is the Realme P1 Pro 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue. ...Read More Read Less