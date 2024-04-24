Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India; Check features, price and more

Sennheiser has announced the latest addition to its flagship TWS range with the launch of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 in India. While the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 were first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January alongside the Momentum Sport and Accentum Plus, they were only launched in the US. But now, the earbuds have been launched in India as a successor to 2022's Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3. From features to price, know all about the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 features and specifications

The earbuds are built on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Snapdragon Sound and support for aptX Lossless as well as aptX Adaptive Audio. The company has promised that support for Bluetooth LE Audio with LC3 and AURACAST will soon be available via a firmware update.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 also gets ‘Sennheiser Signature Sound' which has become the company's staple audio feature in its premium offerings, along with TrueResponse dynamic 7mm drivers. It also comes with a Hybrid Adaptive ANC system with a 6-microphone array that promises to improve both voice pickup and the effectiveness of the ANC system.

The earbuds can be tweaked via the Sennheiser Smart Control App on both Android and iOS devices, where users can utilise the Adaptive Equaliser, Sound Personalization, Sound Zone, and Sound Check features.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 offers up to 7.5 hours of music playback on a single charge, up to 30 hours of total playtime and charging via USB Type-C.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 price and availability

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 has been made available for preorder today, April 24, at a special price of Rs. 18990. It is available in 3 colour options - black copper, metallic silver, and graphite and will go on sale on the Sennheiser India website, Amazon and other leading retailers across the country.

