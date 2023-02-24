Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you
Tune stuck in your head, but can't remember the name of the song? Try this crazy Google Assistant hack.
Have you ever experienced the annoying feeling when you know the tone of a song, but can't remember the title? Don't fret, here is some relief for you! Did you know that Google can help you figure it out-no lyrics, artist name, or perfect pitch required? All you have to do is hum, whistle, or sing a melody to Google Assistant and it will identify the song for you.
So, how does it work? It works with Google's machine learning algorithm, which helps to identify potential song matches. The best part? You don't need a perfect pitch to use this feature! Google explains that a song's melody is like its fingerprint because they each have their own unique identity. Google's machine learning models allow this to happen as long as the right “fingerprint” is identified. The machine learning model transforms the audio into a number-based sequence representing the song's melody.
This Google model is trained to identify songs based on a variety of sources, including humans singing, whistling or humming, as well as studio recordings. You can use it to find a wide range of songs as this feature is currently available in English on iOS, and in more than 20 languages on Android.
Wondering how to use this crazy Google Assistant feature to identify any song? Just follow this step-by-step guide.
How to identify a song using Google Assistant
Activate your Google Assistant first. Just tap the home icon or say ‘Hey Google’ to activate your Google Voice Assistant.
Now ask ‘Which song is this?’ to your Google Assistant.
Now play the song on another device or start humming for 10-15 seconds to find it.
And that’s all! Google will search the related song using the melody and bring up matching results for you.
Then you can select the best match and explore information on the song and artist, view any accompanying music videos or listen to the song on your favourite music app. Happy hunting!
