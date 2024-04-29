Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more

Sony India has announced its ‘Summer Sale' offers on the newly launched PlayStation 5 Slim (PS5 Slim). The console was launched in India on April 5 at the same price point as the existing PS5 and it has already received a price drop. To entice new gamers and keep ahead in the console wars, both Sony and Microsoft announce special offers and bundles on their consoles periodically that include games, accessories, and more. With the latest Summer Sale, the Sony PS5 Slim has received a price drop.

Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced

According to Sony India, the PS5 Slim usually starts at Rs. 54999, a price that was revised in 2022. However, as part of the Summer Sale, it will be available for purchase at a promotional price of Rs. 49990. The offer will be valid between May 1 and May 14 and on models CFI-2008A01 and CFI -2008B01.

B0BRCP72X8-1

The PS5 Slim price drop offer will be live on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers. Sony calls it a “limited period, limited quantity” offer, meaning it may only be live until the stocks last.

About PS5 Slim

The Sony PS5 Slim, launched earlier this month, has the “Same Immersive Power. New Slimmer Size” tagline. It is in fact slimmer and more compact than the current-gen PS5, the largest-ever gaming console created by Sony. And like the PS5, it has been launched in two variants - PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

The company says that new PS5 consoles have been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models. Apart from the change in dimensions, Sony has also tweaked the design of the console, but just a bit. Unlike the PS5 which had two separate covers for the front and back, there are now four panels.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!