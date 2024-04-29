 Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more | Gaming News
Sony India announces 'Summer Sale' offers on newly launched PS5 Slim with a price drop.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 11:44 IST
From God of War Ragnarok to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, check out the top 5 PS5 games to play
1/5 God of War Ragnarok - With God of War Ragnarok, players will experience the epic conclusion to Kratos's Norse saga as father and son take on gods and monsters from across the Nine Realms. They’ll wield fearsome weapons like the Leviathan Ax, Blades of Chaos and Guardian Shield as you battle to protect your family from the threats of Ragnarok and Norse threats including Thor, Heimdall and Odin - the All-Father. (PlayStation)
2/5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, both Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test against the powerful symbiote, testing their strength both inside and outside the mask. Players will come across the monstrous Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, and the volatile Lizard in this breathtaking adventure. (PlayStation)
3/5 Gran Turismo 7 - Gran Turismo 7 lets you live out your automotive dreams behind the wheel of hundreds of meticulously detailed vehicles, from classic muscle cars to Formula One racers. Players can build dream garages by collecting, tuning, and customizing an incredible range of cars from over 400 manufacturers, and then take their tuned rides online to compete against players from around the globe. (PlayStation)
4/5 Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut - This game transports you to feudal Japan in the late 13th century, where you become Jin Sakai, a samurai tasked with defending Tsushima Island from the Mongol invasion. The Director's Cut includes a brand new story on Iki Island with personal stakes for Jin, new techniques, missions, enemies and more. (PlayStation)
5/5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5 includes all the action from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Players can follow Nathan Drake on his adventure, seeking lost treasure and fighting mercenaries. In Lost Legacy, they can join Chloe Frazer on a thrilling expedition through India's Western Ghats. (PlayStation)
The new Sony PS5 Slim has received a price drop in India. Check details. (Sony)

Sony India has announced its ‘Summer Sale' offers on the newly launched PlayStation 5 Slim (PS5 Slim). The console was launched in India on April 5 at the same price point as the existing PS5 and it has already received a price drop. To entice new gamers and keep ahead in the console wars, both Sony and Microsoft announce special offers and bundles on their consoles periodically that include games, accessories, and more. With the latest Summer Sale, the Sony PS5 Slim has received a price drop.

Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced

According to Sony India, the PS5 Slim usually starts at Rs. 54999, a price that was revised in 2022. However, as part of the Summer Sale, it will be available for purchase at a promotional price of Rs. 49990. The offer will be valid between May 1 and May 14 and on models CFI-2008A01 and CFI -2008B01.

The PS5 Slim price drop offer will be live on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers. Sony calls it a “limited period, limited quantity” offer, meaning it may only be live until the stocks last.

About PS5 Slim

The Sony PS5 Slim, launched earlier this month, has the “Same Immersive Power. New Slimmer Size” tagline. It is in fact slimmer and more compact than the current-gen PS5, the largest-ever gaming console created by Sony. And like the PS5, it has been launched in two variants - PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

The company says that new PS5 consoles have been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models. Apart from the change in dimensions, Sony has also tweaked the design of the console, but just a bit. Unlike the PS5 which had two separate covers for the front and back, there are now four panels.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 11:44 IST
