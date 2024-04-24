 Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price | Home Appliances News
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Atomberg fans- Know why BLDC fans are now popular and check out the top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with the best buy price.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
Updated on: Apr 24 2024, 13:07 IST
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Atomberg ceiling fans with BLDC motor technology promise energy savings and also can be ideal if your locality is facing voltage fluctuations during summer. (Atomberg)

41% OFF
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Classic Ceiling Fans with Remote Control | High Air Delivery Fan with LED Indicators | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss Brown)
(16,370)
₹2,799 ₹4,819
Buy now 33% OFF
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss White)
(440)
₹3,599 ₹5,390
Buy now

When it comes to home appliances, ceiling fans are usually one of the longest-serving devices, keeping us and our homes cool. Once installed, fans can run for years if not decades, requiring nothing more than just general upkeep. But like all tech, these devices can also become faulty. One of the most common problems that occur in ceiling fans is the induction motor going bad, which, almost on all occasions, requires you to purchase a new fan altogether. Up until a few years ago, this was a straightforward task to achieve - simply go to your nearest electronics store and buy one of the more trusted brands in the market. But with the advancement in technology, that's not the case anymore. Yes, even something as simple as a ceiling fan has benefited from the tech growth!

If you've been on the internet searching for ceiling fans anytime in the last few years, one of the most prominent terms you'd have come across would be ‘BLDC fans'. So, what is this new technology that's taking over the ceiling fan industry and is it better than traditional fans that have had a place on our ceiling for decades?

Atomberg ceiling fans- What is BLDC tech?

BLDC stands for ‘Brushless Direct Current'. Unlike traditional fans which use a brushed motor with electromagnets to make the motor spin, BLDC fans use a brushless DC motor with permanent magnets without requiring a brush to spin. In BLDC motors, this is done with the help of magnets placed on the sides of the rotor.

Since a BLDC motor does not have brushes, it eliminates any sort of friction and allows the fan to run at higher RPMs while requiring less energy. This is one of the main reasons why this type of motor is used not just in fans but also in electric vehicles. BLDC fans have several advantages over ceiling fans with induction motors.

Advantages of BLDC fans

1. More energy efficient - Since BLDC fans have a brushless design with no commutator in between, they provide better energy efficiency, helping you keep your electricity bills low.

2. Quiet function, less heat - The presence of permanent magnets and the lack of a brush allows for a quieter operation. Additionally, BLDC fans do not have a magnet at the centre, which reduces the overall heat generated during its operation.

3. Better performance - Since the function of the motor is electronically controlled, it allows for higher RPMs, enhancing the ceiling fan's performance.

4. Less upkeep - They also require less upkeep due to a brushless design, which eliminates the need to replace the brushes when they are worn down.

5. Better reliability - BLDC fans do not generate in-circuit spark which reduces the chance of the motor getting burned. Since it is an electronically controlled system, these types of fans have fewer moving parts, reducing the chances of wear and tear.

Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

1. Atomberg Efficio Alpha - This BLDC ceiling fan comes with 1200mm blades and promises up to 65% energy savings. The fan is 5-star rated and offers remote functionality. It promises air delivery of 235 CMM with 360 RPM.

B0C2CDVZ36-1

2. Atomberg Renesa+ - Available with LED indicators, the Atomberg Renesa+ promises high air delivery. It comes with remote functionality and is available in multiple finishes including Golden Oakwood.

B07GNHLFCB-2

3. Atomberg Renesa Enzel - The Atomberg Renesa Enzel also promises up to 65% energy savings with a BLDC motor. It comes with a 5-star rating and 1200mm blades.

B0CHJNJJDP-3

4. Atomberg Erica Smart - It is a smart BLDC ceiling fan from Atomberg which can not only be controlled via a remote but also through a smartphone app. The fan accepts voice commands and supports voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

B0BXDQT8L8-4

5. Atomberg Studio Smart+ - Atomberg Studio Smart+ is also a smart fan that features a guest mode and provides a performance analysis via the app. Apart from the remote, it can be directly controlled via Bluetooth.

B0BXDTDF59-5

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 13:06 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets