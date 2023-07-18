Quordle 540 answer for July 18: Avoid silly mistakes! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 540 answer for July 18: Today is an interesting puzzle, to say the least. Like a full spectrum, you will find words with varying degrees of difficulty and complication. There are words today that are so easy you might figure them out on your second attempt itself. And then there are words for which all nine attempts might not be enough. But this is the fun of the game, to use strategies to get out of traps like these. But if you feel confused and are not sure what your next step should be, then just check these Quordle hints and clues. And if even they fall short, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solutions as well.

Quordle 540 hints for July 18

There is a repeated letter in two of the words today. But that's not the interesting part of the puzzle. Three different words today share the same starting word. So, finding it out means looking for three fewer letters. Three of the four words are common and should not cause you much trouble. We would recommend going for the letter elimination strategy. But for the first word, you can start with a vowel-heavy word.

Quordle 540 clues for July 18

1. Today's words begin with the letters D, H, S, and U.

2. The words end with the letters T, H, Y, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - the occasion when someone performs or presents something to the public for the first time

4. Word 2 clue - to collect large amounts of something and keep it for yourself, often in a secret place

5. Word 3 clue - showing little thought or judgment: 2. embarrassed; afraid that people will laugh at you

6. Word 4 clue - in a higher position than something else; situated above something

These are your clues. We believe they contain everything you need to solve the puzzle. Just take a moment to think about them and you can proceed to solve the puzzle. And if you're still confused, just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 540 answer for July 18

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. DEBUT

2. HOARD

3. SILLY

4. UPPER

We hope you were able to tackle this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.