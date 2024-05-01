 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Faded Wheel brings Golden Fist backpack | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Faded Wheel brings Golden Fist backpack

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Faded Wheel brings Golden Fist backpack

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Get your hands on exciting items like the Golden Fist backpack via the new Faded Wheel. Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2024, 09:48 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1 offer players a chance to get their hands on free in-game items. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: In Garena Free Fire MAX, items such as skins, weapons, gloo walls, bundles, emotes, weapon loot crates and more, play an important part in winning the battle. While some of these items only provide a cosmetic makeover, others aid in the matches. But how to get them? The developers of the game keep introducing new events from time to time, offering players an opportunity to get their hands on similar rewards. The new Faded Wheel has been introduced and it offers the Golden Fist backpack as the top reward. Check out the details below.

Faded Wheel: Details

The new Faded Wheel is a type of luck royale event where players do not need to complete a specific set of objectives or missions. To get rewards, they may simply spend diamonds to make spins. It is one of the easiest ways to get items in Garena Free Fire MAX. This event guarantees a grand prize, although the cost of each spin increases subsequently.

The list of prizes includes Dragon Swipe emote, 2X Magic Cube Fragments, Draconic Invasion Parachute, Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate, Golden Fist Backpack, Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate, Supply Crate, and Armor Crate among others.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF1164XNJZ2V

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11WFNPP956

WCMERVCMUSZ9

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 09:48 IST
Trending: gta 5 meets minecraft: top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with los santos adventures in 2024 sony ps5 slim price drop announced as part of summer sale; check offers, price and more garena free fire max redeem codes for april 27: booyah pass for may leaked online gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire max redeem codes for april 29: byte bugbear bundle coming soon garena free fire redeem codes for april 30: smart tips to win battlefield with ease gta 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for april 25: get exclusive in-game rewards like skins, diamonds, and more gta 5 ‘james bond trevor’ dlc cancelled: voice actor speaks out ps5 update adds community game help feature; now get community-generated hints for supported games
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Faded Wheel brings Golden Fist backpack
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1: Useful tips to become a pro player and win every match
Free Fire redeem codes for April 30.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 30: Smart tips to win battlefield with ease
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon

Best Deals For You

Innovative Neckband
Unix launches UX-2000 Retro: The ultimate wireless neckband with customizable voices
best laptops in India
Best laptops in India: From MSI, Acer, to HP, Check out the top 10 picks for personal and professional use
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh
10 Best Laptops Under 1 Lakh: Premium Choices for Tech Enthusiasts
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India; Check features, price and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets