Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Faded Wheel brings Golden Fist backpack

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: In Garena Free Fire MAX, items such as skins, weapons, gloo walls, bundles, emotes, weapon loot crates and more, play an important part in winning the battle. While some of these items only provide a cosmetic makeover, others aid in the matches. But how to get them? The developers of the game keep introducing new events from time to time, offering players an opportunity to get their hands on similar rewards. The new Faded Wheel has been introduced and it offers the Golden Fist backpack as the top reward. Check out the details below.

Faded Wheel: Details

The new Faded Wheel is a type of luck royale event where players do not need to complete a specific set of objectives or missions. To get rewards, they may simply spend diamonds to make spins. It is one of the easiest ways to get items in Garena Free Fire MAX. This event guarantees a grand prize, although the cost of each spin increases subsequently.

The list of prizes includes Dragon Swipe emote, 2X Magic Cube Fragments, Draconic Invasion Parachute, Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate, Golden Fist Backpack, Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate, Supply Crate, and Armor Crate among others.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF1164XNJZ2V

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11WFNPP956

WCMERVCMUSZ9

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

