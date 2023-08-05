 Apple Iphone Xs Max Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max is a iOS v12.0 phone, available price is Rs 109,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor , 3174 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone XS Max from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone XS Max now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹109,900
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
12 MP + 12 MP
7 MP
3174 mAh
iOS v12.0
4 GB
Apple Iphone Xs Max Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 3174 mAh
  • 7 MP
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • 3174 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • F1.8
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • Continuous Shooting Burst mode
  • F2.2
  • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(32 mm focal length)
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Optical Image stabilization
  • Single
  • BSI Sensor
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 7.7 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 77.4 mm
  • 157.5 mm
  • 208 grams
  • Gold, Silver, Space Grey
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meter), IP68
Display
  • Yes with notch
  • 625 nits
  • 84.89 %
  • 456 ppi
  • 1242 x 2688 pixels
  • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • OLED
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
General
  • Apple
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iOS v12.0
  • September 28, 2018 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Lightning
  • No
  • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • USB 2.0
  • Yes
Performance
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Apple A12 Bionic
  • M12
  • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
  • 29.0 s
  • 4 GB
  • Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Special Features
  • iTunes Store, FaceTime, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • NVMe
  • No
    Apple Iphone Xs Max