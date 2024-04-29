 Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced; Check huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and more | Mobile News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced; Check huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and more

he Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has been announced and it will bring significant discounts among other offers on the likes of iPhone 14 and iPhone 12. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 15:29 IST
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced; Check huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and more
The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicks off on May 3, 2024. Check discounts on Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and others. (Apple)

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has finally been announced and it will commence on May 3, 2024. During the sale, electronics across different categories such as TVs, wearables, home appliances and more will be available at highly discounted prices. The offers will also be applied on several smartphones, ranging from budget options to premium offerings.

To build up the anticipation around the sale, Flipkart has revealed the sale price for iPhone 14 and iPhone 12. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then you might want to wait for the sale to commence. Know more about the deals available on iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 valid during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale discount on Apple iPhone

iPhone 14:Flipkart Big Saving Days early-bird sale has revealed discounted prices and offers on the iPhone 14 model with 128GB. Originally, the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs.69990. However, during the Flipkart sale, the smartphone will be available at Rs.55999. Therefore, buyers will be getting a 19 percent discount on the iPhone 14. Additionally, buyers can available bank offers which will further reduce the price of the smartphone. Buyers can get 10 percent off on Citi-branded Credit Card EMI transactions of up to Rs.1500 on orders of Rs.5000 and above.

Additionally, the Flipkart is also providing exchange offers on iPhone 14. If you exchange your old smartphone, you can get up to Rs.41000 off on iPhone 14.

iPhone 12: During the Flipkart sale, iPhone 12 will be available at a discounted price of Rs.40999, which is 17 percent less than the original price of iPhone 12. Furthermore, buyers can available bank discounts and reduce the price of smartphones. According to Flipkart, iPhone 12 buyers can get 10 percent off on Citi-branded Credit Card EMI transactions of up to Rs.1500 on orders of Rs.5000 and above. Buyers can also avail Rs. 2000 discount by using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card transactions.

Therefore, if you are planning to buy a new iPhone, then you might want to wait for the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off on May 3. Along with these offers, more deals and offers on other smartphones will be revealed.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 15:29 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced; Check huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and more
