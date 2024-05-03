 Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details

Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details

Apple's "Shop with a Specialist" goes mobile! iPhone buyers in the US can now get live video consultations directly within the Apple Store app. This handy feature lets you connect with Apple experts for personalized advice on iPhones, plans, and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 03 2024, 12:15 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details
icon View all Images
Apple Store app gains "Shop with a Specialist" video chat for iPhone help.

Apple introduced a new feature called “Shop with a Specialist over Video” to its online store last year. This feature enables customers to connect with an Apple Specialist via one-way video when purchasing select products, such as the iPhone. Now, this functionality is extended to the Apple Store app on iOS.

Enhanced Shopping Experience

The latest version 5.24 of the Apple Store app for iOS, released on Thursday, brings the “Shop with a Specialist over Video” feature, as stated in the release notes. This feature allows customers to receive support during the purchasing process through videos, with the option of transcripts for those who require them.

B0CHX1W1XY-1

Described by Apple as a “live shopping experience,” the feature is currently only accessible to customers in the United States.

Convenient Access to Expert Assistance

Today, Apple has launched “Shop with a Specialist over Video,” a new live shopping experience available on apple.com for customers in the U.S. This feature allows customers to connect with a retail team member via secure one-way video sessions when purchasing an iPhone. Through this service, customers can explore the latest models, discover new features, and learn about various offers such as Apple Trade-In, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and financing options.

Also read: Apple has ‘advantages' in the AI era with exciting things in store, says Tim Cook

For customers who may not find a session available or wish to access the feature after hours, they can reach out to a Specialist over the phone or through chat support, available 24 hours a day.

Positive Response from Apple Officials

"We're constantly looking for ways to personalize the shopping experience," said Karen Rasmussen, Apple's head of Retail Online. "Shop with a Specialist over Video allows our team to connect with customers and provide exceptional service, helping them find the perfect iPhone for their needs," 9to5Mac reported.

Also read: Anthropic introduces iPhone app for Claude AI chatbot with new subscription plans

To access all the latest features, ensure you have the latest version of the Apple Store app installed on your device.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 May, 12:14 IST
Trending: moto buds, moto buds+ and more- motorola to launch new tws earbuds series in india bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it airtel launches affordable international roaming packs: check plans and availability in different countries what is an ai pc? what can you do with these computers and why are they suddenly popular? how to hide your instagram online status from others unable to share videos on whatsapp for android? this pesky bug might be the reason how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root apple removes these ai image generator apps from app store- know about the new rules here did facebook really change its logo? see if you can spot the difference
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 3: Get free weapons, diamonds, skins and more
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 3: Get free weapons, diamonds, skins and more
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3: Booyah Pass Ring rolled out, check rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 2: Grab exclusive in-game rewards today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 2: Grab exclusive in-game rewards today
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 2
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 2: Check out the new BR Ranked Season 39 event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Faded Wheel brings Golden Fist backpack

Best Deals For You

Honor
Best affordable tablets of 2023: From OnePlus Pad Go to Honor Pad X9, check out top 5 picks
Geysers
10 best selling geysers: Havells, Crompton to V-Guard, here are the top picks for you
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Noise smartwatch
9 best Noise smartwatches: Fitness to wellness, these wearables will lend you a big helping hand
Stunning Design
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets