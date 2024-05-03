Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details

Apple introduced a new feature called “Shop with a Specialist over Video” to its online store last year. This feature enables customers to connect with an Apple Specialist via one-way video when purchasing select products, such as the iPhone. Now, this functionality is extended to the Apple Store app on iOS.

Enhanced Shopping Experience

The latest version 5.24 of the Apple Store app for iOS, released on Thursday, brings the “Shop with a Specialist over Video” feature, as stated in the release notes. This feature allows customers to receive support during the purchasing process through videos, with the option of transcripts for those who require them.

Described by Apple as a “live shopping experience,” the feature is currently only accessible to customers in the United States.

Convenient Access to Expert Assistance

Today, Apple has launched “Shop with a Specialist over Video,” a new live shopping experience available on apple.com for customers in the U.S. This feature allows customers to connect with a retail team member via secure one-way video sessions when purchasing an iPhone. Through this service, customers can explore the latest models, discover new features, and learn about various offers such as Apple Trade-In, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and financing options.

For customers who may not find a session available or wish to access the feature after hours, they can reach out to a Specialist over the phone or through chat support, available 24 hours a day.

Positive Response from Apple Officials

"We're constantly looking for ways to personalize the shopping experience," said Karen Rasmussen, Apple's head of Retail Online. "Shop with a Specialist over Video allows our team to connect with customers and provide exceptional service, helping them find the perfect iPhone for their needs," 9to5Mac reported.

To access all the latest features, ensure you have the latest version of the Apple Store app installed on your device.