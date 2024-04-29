WWDC 2024: iOS 18 leaks suggest Photos, Mail and more iPhone apps may get a revamp

Apple is reportedly working on the iOS 18 update which is expected to bring several new features, changes, and improvements. In a recent report, it is speculated that the upcoming iPhone update will revamp several iPhone apps such as Photos, Mail, Notes and others. Therefore, we may get a big overhaul of the iPhone with the iOS 18 update including AI features. Additionally, Apple is also continuing its talks with OpenAI to bring generative AI features to the iPhone. Know what's coming ahead of the WWDC 2024.

iOS 18 features leaked ahead of WWDC 2024

According to Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter report, the iOS 18 update will likely bring several design updates and features to built-in iPhone apps such as Photos, Mail, Notes and Fitness apps. This year Apple may bring the biggest operating system upgrade with AI features and revamped iPhone apps. However, Gurman did not reveal what changes and updates will be coming to these apps.

Earlier, it was reported that the iPhone Notes app will be getting the Calculator app integration with maths equations and voice memos recording. But, it's the first time Gurman revealed the overhaul for the Photos, Mail, and Fitness app. The confirmed iOS 18 features and AI integration to iPhone apps are expected to be revealed at the WWDC event which is scheduled for June 10, 2024. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what Apple has planned for this year's OS update.

iOS 18 features

This year, the iOS 18 update may have something big in store for iPhone users. Apple is reportedly collaborating with top tech giants such as Google, OpenAI, and Baidu to bring generative AI to its smartphones. So far, it has been reported that the iOS update will bring smarter Siri and AI features to apps such as Spotlight, Shortcuts, Apple Music, Messages, Health, Keynote, and others. Additionally, we may see several new home screen customisation features, Safari Browsing Assistant, custom features to Apple Maps, and much more.

It should be noted that these are speculated and rumoured iOS 18 features, therefore, we will have to wait for Apple's official announcement to see if they actually arrive on iPhone.

