 WWDC 2024: iOS 18 leaks suggest Photos, Mail and more iPhone apps may get a revamp | Mobile News

WWDC 2024: iOS 18 leaks suggest Photos, Mail and more iPhone apps may get a revamp

The upcoming iOS 18 update will bring several changes to built-in iPhone apps such as Photos, Mail, Notes, and others. Know what’s coming ahead of the WWDC 2024 event.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 11:21 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
iOS 18 leaks suggest Photos, Mail and more iPhone apps may get a revamped
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
iOS 18 leaks suggest Photos, Mail and more iPhone apps may get a revamped
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
iOS 18 leaks suggest Photos, Mail and more iPhone apps may get a revamped
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
iOS 18 leaks suggest Photos, Mail and more iPhone apps may get a revamped
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
iOS 18 leaks suggest Photos, Mail and more iPhone apps may get a revamped
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
iOS 18 leaks suggest Photos, Mail and more iPhone apps may get a revamped
icon View all Images
Check out what’s coming to the iOS 18 update. (Unsplash)

Apple is reportedly working on the iOS 18 update which is expected to bring several new features, changes, and improvements. In a recent report, it is speculated that the upcoming iPhone update will revamp several iPhone apps such as Photos, Mail, Notes and others. Therefore, we may get a big overhaul of the iPhone with the iOS 18 update including AI features. Additionally, Apple is also continuing its talks with OpenAI to bring generative AI features to the iPhone. Know what's coming ahead of the WWDC 2024.

iOS 18 features leaked ahead of WWDC 2024

According to Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter report, the iOS 18 update will likely bring several design updates and features to built-in iPhone apps such as Photos, Mail, Notes and Fitness apps. This year Apple may bring the biggest operating system upgrade with AI features and revamped iPhone apps. However, Gurman did not reveal what changes and updates will be coming to these apps.

B0CHX1W1XY-1

Earlier, it was reported that the iPhone Notes app will be getting the Calculator app integration with maths equations and voice memos recording. But, it's the first time Gurman revealed the overhaul for the Photos, Mail, and Fitness app. The confirmed iOS 18 features and AI integration to iPhone apps are expected to be revealed at the WWDC event which is scheduled for June 10, 2024. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what Apple has planned for this year's OS update.

iOS 18 features

This year, the iOS 18 update may have something big in store for iPhone users. Apple is reportedly collaborating with top tech giants such as Google, OpenAI, and Baidu to bring generative AI to its smartphones. So far, it has been reported that the iOS update will bring smarter Siri and AI features to apps such as Spotlight, Shortcuts, Apple Music, Messages, Health, Keynote, and others. Additionally, we may see several new home screen customisation features, Safari Browsing Assistant, custom features to Apple Maps, and much more.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It should be noted that these are speculated and rumoured iOS 18 features, therefore, we will have to wait for Apple's official announcement to see if they actually arrive on iPhone.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 11:21 IST
Trending: iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple oneplus nord ce 4 review: no nonsense smartphone under 25,000 google pixel 8a design images leaked with curves and bezels: know what’s coming ahead of launch oneplus 13 may get snapdragon 8 gen 4 chip and a periscope camera, suggests leak infinix gt 20 pro renders leak online ahead of launch; check expected features, design and more honor x9b review: premium looks and good battery life at 25,999 oneplus nord ce 3 price reduces after nord ce 4 launch- check new price and discount offers samsung has a new problem in pakistan with galaxy s24 smartphones- all details samsung galaxy unpacked event date tipped: from galaxy z fold 6 to galaxy ring, know what’s coming this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News WWDC 2024: iOS 18 leaks suggest Photos, Mail and more iPhone apps may get a revamp
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Wall Royale event is now live, check new rewards
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: 3 essentials tips to improve gameplay

Best Deals For You

Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
360 Home Security Camera 2K
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best phones under 40000: Check Techno Phantom X2, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets