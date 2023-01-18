 Apple Iphone Xs Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone XS

    Apple iPhone XS

    Apple iPhone XS is a iOS v12.0 phone, available price is Rs 99,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor, 2658 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone XS from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone XS now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    ₹ 90,999 M.R.P. ₹99,900
    Apple iPhone XS Price in India

    Apple Iphone Xs Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2658 mAh
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • 7 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 2658 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • BSI Sensor
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • F2.2
    • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(32 mm focal length)
    • Continuos Shooting Burst mode
    • Yes
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 143.6 mm
    • 7.7 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 177 grams
    • 70.9 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meter), IP68
    • Gold, Silver, Space Grey
    Display
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 625 nits
    • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    • OLED
    • 80.93 %
    • 1125 x 2436 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • 463 ppi
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 28, 2018 (Official)
    • iOS v12.0
    • Apple
    • iPhone XS
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Lightning
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • USB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Apple A12 Bionic
    • LPDDR4X
    • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
    • 21.0 s
    • M12
    • Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • iTunes Store, FaceTime, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • No
    • NVMe
    Apple Iphone Xs