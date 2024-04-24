Itel S24 budget smartphone with 108MP AI camera launched: Check out specs, features and more

Itel launched a new budget smartphone to cater to Gen-Z requirements and provide a plethora of features. The Itel S24 smartphone was unveiled on April 23, 2024, with some unique offerings in this segment such as a 108MP camera with AI-powered modes and features. Additionally, the smartphone design is curated to fulfil the style needs of young smartphone users. Know more about the Itel S24 smartphone and what it has in store for the users.

Itel S24 specifications

Itel S24 features a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a “Dynamic Bar” feature which showcases notifications like battery charging details, incoming call alerts, and more. The main attraction of the device is its camera which features a 108MP ultra-clear Dual AI camera with Samsung HM6 ISOCELL sensor and an f/1.6 aperture. On the front, the smartphone features an 8MP selfie camera.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Itel S24 is powered by MediaTek Helio G91 Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It claims to offer 5 hours of gaming and 7.5 hours of video consumption. It also offers “AI Smart Charge” which claims to learn charging routines and adjust charging speed to reduce battery ageing.

B0CZNWFGGV-1

The smartphone runs on Itel OS 13.5 based on Android 13 which offers features such as Social Turbo, Game Mode, Dual App, Video Assistant, Kids Mode, Peek Proof, Smart Panel, and more. The Itel S24 also comes with dual DTS speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, and a USB Type-C port.

Itel S24 price and availability

The Itel S24 is priced at Rs.9999. You buy the smartphone online from Amazon which will also come with a free smartwatch. Additionally, the Itel S24 will be also available at the retail outlets by the last week of April.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!