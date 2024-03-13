 Explore the best Bluetooth headphones on Amazon! Check offers on Sony, JBL and more | Wearables News
Best Bluetooth headphones: In a world where music accompanies us through every moment, the need for high-quality audio solutions is paramount. Delving into the realm of Bluetooth headphones available on Amazon, we uncover five exceptional options including Sony, JBL and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 13 2024, 22:07 IST
Best Bluetooth headphones: In an era where music serves as the backdrop to our lives, the significance of owning premium headphones cannot be overstated. With the advancement of Bluetooth technology, headphones have undergone a transformative shift, offering users unparalleled freedom and convenience. Among the number of options available, here's the list of the top 5 Bluetooth headphones currently available on Amazon. Each of these headphones promises not only exceptional sound quality but also a suite of innovative features designed to enhance your auditory experience.

Product Ratings Price
Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity/Dual Pairing,Voice Assistant App Support for Mobile Phones (Black) 4.2/5 ₹ 4,489
Srhythm NC35 Noise Cancelling Headphones Wireless Bluetooth 5.3, Fast Charge Over-Ear Lightweight Headset with Microphones, Mega Bass 50+ Hours' Playtime 4.3/5 ₹ 8,999
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black) 4.1/5 ₹ 6,499
Skullcandy Riff 2 On-Ear Wireless Headphones, 34 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - Black 4.3/5 ₹ 4,299
Boult Audio Anchor Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Active Noise Cancellation, 30H Playtime, AUX Option, Balanced Audio 40mm Drivers, Voice Assistant Sweatproof Gaming ANC Headphones 3.9/5 ₹ 3,999
1. Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-CH520 Bluetooth headphones are engineered to deliver an exceptional audio experience with up to 50-hour battery life, ensuring uninterrupted music playback during long journeys or weekend getaways. With the EQ Custom feature on the Sony Headphones Connect App, users can customize their sound preferences, enhancing their listening pleasure. The lightweight and ergonomic design of these headphones guarantees comfort for all-day use, while the built-in mic enables crystal-clear hands-free calling. Additionally, the multipoint connection allows seamless switching between two devices, providing utmost convenience.

2. Srhythm NC35 Noise Cancelling Headphones Wireless Bluetooth

Embrace tranquillity amidst the chaos with Srhythm NC35 Noise Cancelling Headphones, equipped with advanced ANC technology that effectively reduces background noise by 90%. Whether you're travelling or working in a noisy environment, these Bluetooth headphones offer a serene listening experience. The sleek and lightweight design, combined with memory protein leather ear cups, ensures superior comfort during extended wear. With a fast charging feature and up to 50 hours of playtime, users can indulge in uninterrupted music sessions. Furthermore, the clear mega bass and professional stereo drivers deliver immersive sound quality, making every note resonate with perfection.

3. JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones

Immerse yourself in the world of music with JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, featuring Adaptive Noise Cancelling for zero distractions. Whether you're studying or unwinding, the Ambient Aware and Talk Thru modes provide enhanced awareness of your surroundings without compromising on sound quality. With Bluetooth 5.3 technology and JBL Pure Bass Sound, users can enjoy high-fidelity audio streaming from their smartphones. The customizable EQ modes and voice prompts add a personalized touch to the listening experience, while the hands-free calling feature ensures seamless communication.

 

Also read: 5 inexpensive Christmas gifts under 5000: From smartwatch to headphones, check list

4. Skullcandy Riff 2 On-Ear Wireless Headphones

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with Skullcandy Riff 2 On-Ear Wireless Headphones, boasting built-in Tile Finding Technology for easy tracking. With a battery life of up to 34 hours and rapid charging capabilities, users can stay connected throughout the day. The intuitive controls allow for hassle-free operation, including call management and volume control. Whether you're on a call or listening to music, these Bluetooth headphones deliver exceptional sound clarity and immersive bass, enhancing your audio experience.

5. Boult Audio Anchor Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Dive into a realm of audio excellence with Boult Audio Anchor Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, featuring active noise cancellation and 30 hours of playtime. Designed for comfort, these Bluetooth headphones offer a snug fit and IPX5 water resistance, making them ideal for outdoor activities. The gaming mode with ultra-low latency ensures an immersive gaming experience, while the voice assistant feature adds convenience to daily tasks. With mammoth 40mm drivers and deep, dynamic bass, Boult Anchor headphones redefine the essence of superior sound quality.

These five Bluetooth headphones stand as a testament to the evolution of audio technology, offering users a gateway to unparalleled sound experiences. Whether it's Sony's longevity, Srhythm's tranquillity, JBL's versatility, Skullcandy's innovation, or Boult's excellence, each headphone brings its unique blend of features and capabilities to the table, catering to the diverse needs of modern-day audiophiles.

 

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 22:07 IST
