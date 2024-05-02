iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series: Here’s all details

In just about four months, Apple will launch the iPhone 16 series with new features and upgrades. This year there are several speculations about the iPhone 16 series price and why they are expected to increase. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus prices remained the same despite getting major upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro Max saw a price bump last year. With the iPhone 16 models, there are rumours about several hardware and design upgrades that may lead to a price increase. However, experts state several different reasons why Apple may consider a price increase for the iPhone 16.

With the iPhone 16 series, Apple is rumoured to integrate expensive components which may lead to a price increase. Additionally, inflation and a higher rate of production were also stated to be the reason. According to a Nikkei Asia report, last year the iPhone 15 Pro Max experienced a $100 dollar hike due to its expensive telephoto camera, A17 Pro chipset, Titanium frame, and Samsung display. Therefore, the estimated production cost of the iPhone 15 Pro Max was $558 which is reportedly 12 percent higher than iPhone 14 Pro Max. Furthermore, the Vanilla models also have increased production costs, but they remained the same in terms of pricing.

For the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple may be forced to increase the pricing with the growing cost of production and technology used to develop the smartphones. This year, the company is planning to provide lighter and thinner devices, advanced cameras, A18 chipsets, and more. Furthermore, the devices will also be powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology which may further become the reason for a price increase. As of now, it is not sure if all the models of iPhone 16 will get a price increase, but the Pro models may experience a bump this year.

As of now, the budgeting of the upcoming iPhone 16 series is yet to be determined as there are still four months before the official launch. Therefore, we will have to patiently wait and see what Apple has planned for its new generation of iPhones.

