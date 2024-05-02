 iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series: Here’s all details | Mobile News

iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series: Here’s all details

Planning to buy an Apple iPhone 16? You may want to tighten your pockets as experts speculate several reasons for a price increase in upcoming models, check the details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 02 2024, 09:50 IST
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series
iPhone 16 series prices are reported to be increasing this year, know what experts say. (Bloomberg)

In just about four months, Apple will launch the iPhone 16 series with new features and upgrades. This year there are several speculations about the iPhone 16 series price and why they are expected to increase. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus prices remained the same despite getting major upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro Max saw a price bump last year. With the iPhone 16 models, there are rumours about several hardware and design upgrades that may lead to a price increase. However, experts state several different reasons why Apple may consider a price increase for the iPhone 16.

Apple iPhone 16 price

With the iPhone 16 series, Apple is rumoured to integrate expensive components which may lead to a price increase. Additionally, inflation and a higher rate of production were also stated to be the reason. According to a Nikkei Asia report, last year the iPhone 15 Pro Max experienced a $100 dollar hike due to its expensive telephoto camera, A17 Pro chipset, Titanium frame, and Samsung display. Therefore, the estimated production cost of the iPhone 15 Pro Max was $558 which is reportedly 12 percent higher than iPhone 14 Pro Max. Furthermore, the Vanilla models also have increased production costs, but they remained the same in terms of pricing.

For the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple may be forced to increase the pricing with the growing cost of production and technology used to develop the smartphones. This year, the company is planning to provide lighter and thinner devices, advanced cameras, A18 chipsets, and more. Furthermore, the devices will also be powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology which may further become the reason for a price increase. As of now, it is not sure if all the models of iPhone 16 will get a price increase, but the Pro models may experience a bump this year.

As of now, the budgeting of the upcoming iPhone 16 series is yet to be determined as there are still four months before the official launch. Therefore, we will have to patiently wait and see what Apple has planned for its new generation of iPhones.

First Published Date: 02 May, 09:50 IST
