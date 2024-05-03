Vivo Y18e - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

vivo Y18e is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on vivo Y18e from HT Tech. Buy vivo Y18e now with free delivery.
Gem Green
Space Black
64 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
4 GB
Display
6.56 inches
Battery
5000 mAh
Rear Camera
13 MP + 0.08 MP
vivo Y18e Price in India
The starting price for the vivo Y18e in India is Rs. 7,999. This is the vivo Y18e base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Space Black and Gem Green.