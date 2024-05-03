 Vivo Y18e - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
VivoY18e_Display_6.56inches(16.66cm)
VivoY18e_FrontCamera_5MP
VivoY18e_RAM_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39831/heroimage/161751-v5-vivo-y18e-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY18e_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39831/heroimage/161751-v5-vivo-y18e-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY18e_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39831/heroimage/161751-v5-vivo-y18e-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY18e_5
Release date : 03 May 2024

vivo Y18e

vivo Y18e is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on vivo Y18e from HT Tech. Buy vivo Y18e now with free delivery.
Gem Green Space Black
64 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.56 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

13 MP + 0.08 MP

vivo Y18e Price in India

The starting price for the vivo Y18e in India is Rs. 7,999.  This is the vivo Y18e base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Space Black and Gem Green.

Vivo Y18e

Space Black, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
Out of Stock

Vivo Y18e Full Specifications

  • Processor

    MediaTek Helio G85

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Display

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    13 MP + 0.08 MP

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W: 46 % in 60 minutes

  • Width

    75.58 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Height

    163.63 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Thickness

    8.39 mm

  • Colours

    Space Black, Gem Green

  • Weight

    185 grams

  • Brightness

    440 nits

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Screen Size

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Resolution

    720x1612 px (HD+)

  • Pixel Density

    269 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    84.01 %

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Launch Date

    May 3, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 0.08 MP f/3.0

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.98 W/kg, Body: 0.84 W/kg

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • CPU

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G85

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1
