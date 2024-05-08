Realme C67 4g - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Realme C67 4G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sunny Oasis, Black Rock
The starting price for the Realme C67 4G in India is Rs. 14,590. This is the Realme C67 4G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sunny Oasis and Black Rock.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.