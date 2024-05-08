 Realme C67 4g - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Realme C67 4G is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,590 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 08 May 2024
Key Specs
₹14,590 (speculated)
128 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
108 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v14
8 GB
Realme C67 4G Price in India

The starting price for the Realme C67 4G in India is Rs. 14,590.  This is the Realme C67 4G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sunny Oasis and Black Rock.

Realme C67 4G

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sunny Oasis, Black Rock
Upcoming
Realme C67 4g Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W
Design
  • 75.4 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
  • Dust proof
  • 185 grams
  • 7.5 mm
  • 164.6 mm
  • Sunny Oasis, Black Rock
Display
  • 90 Hz
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 800 nits
  • 87.85 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 392 ppi
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 91.4 %
Front Camera
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.05, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
General
  • Android v14
  • Realme UI
  • May 8, 2024 (Expected)
  • realme
Main Camera
  • 108 MP f/1.75, Wide Angle (84° field-of-view), Primary Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Dual
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
  • Adreno 610
  • 6 nm
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • 128 GB
