Vivo V30e Vs Vivo V30: Know which V-series smartphone is better in specs, camera, price and more

Vivo announced the Vivo V30e series on May 2, which is two months after the official launch of the Vivo V30 series. Both smartphones are available in the mid-range segment with different designs, specifications, prices, and other features. To get a better understanding of which smartphone is better and feature-filled, we have curated an in-depth specification comparison. This will allow you to know the key differences if you are planning to buy any Vivo V30 series smartphone.

Vivo V30e Vs Vivo V30

Display: The Vivo V30e and Vivo V30, both feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Vivo V30 supports a greater Full HD+ resolution of 2800 x 1260p than the Vivo V30e's 2400 x 1080p resolution. Therefore, the Vivo V30 will provide an improved viewing experience in comparison to the V30e.

Camera: The newly announced Vivo V30e sports gem-cut camera module which houses a dual camera setup. The camera includes a 50MP OIS primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it sports a 50MP front camera. On the other hand, the Vivo V30 also sports a dual camera system which consists of a 50MP auto-focus and OIS primary camera and 50MP ultra-wide lens. The smartphone also features a 50MP front-facing camera.



Processors: In terms of performance, both smartphones have a huge difference. The Vivo V30e is equipped with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC which is coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Whereas, the Vivo V30 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. In clear indication, the Vivo V30 has a more powerful chipset and offers greater RAM storage capacity. Note that both smartphones run on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14.

Battery: The Vivo V30e is backed by a 5500mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging. Whereas, the Vivo V30 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and offers 80W fast charging support. Therefore, the battery life of Vivo V30e is slightly longer than Vivo V30. However, it has a faster charging support.

Price: Lastly, the Vivo V30e comes at a starting price of Rs.27999 and the Vivo V30 has a starting price of Rs.33999.

