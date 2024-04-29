 iPhone 16 dummy units hint at a revamped camera module and bigger displays - Details | Mobile News

iPhone 16 dummy units hint at a revamped camera module and bigger displays

iPhone 16 series dummy units leaked with several design changes. Know what’s expected to feature in the new generation of Apple iPhone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 11:31 IST
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 16 dummy units hint at a revamped camera module and bigger displays
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 dummy units hint at a revamped camera module and bigger displays
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 dummy units hint at a revamped camera module and bigger displays
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 dummy units hint at a revamped camera module and bigger displays
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 dummy units hint at a revamped camera module and bigger displays
Check out the new expected design changes of the iPhone 16 series. (REUTERS)

The Apple iPhone 16 series is nearly five months away from its official launch. However, leaks and rumours about the upcoming devices have given us an understanding of what Apple may announce during its September event. From design to iOS 18 features, the tipsters have revealed some of the changes coming to the iPhone 16 models. In a recent leak, the iPhone 16 dummy units of all four models have surfaced online, showcasing their expected design.

iPhone 16 dummy units

A tipster who goes by the name of Sonny Dickson shared a post on X showcasing the dummy units of the iPhone 16 series. Several changes to the pro and non-pro models are visible in the image of the iPhone 16 dummies. First, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have received vertical pill-shaped camera modules as previously reported. Both smartphones will likely retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.

iPhone 16 series image

 

Coming to the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are likely to have bigger sizes. At 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch respectively, they could be the biggest iPhone Pro models yet. Except for the screen sizes, the Pro models have a similar design to their predecessors. Previous leaks speculate that there will be a new capture button. However, note that the image and leaked sizes of the iPhone 16 series are based on leaks, therefore, consider them a glimpse into what's possible.

iPhone 16 specs

As of now, it is speculated that all the iPhone 16 models will be powered by the A18 Pro processor to support the generative AI features. Additionally, the iOS 18 will bring several changes to the iPhone with changes in built-in apps, smarter Siri, Safari browsing assistant, and much more. The official announcement of iOS 18 will take place on June 10. However, the update will be rolled out after the unveiling of the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to take place in September 2024.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 11:31 IST
