iPhone 16 dummy units hint at a revamped camera module and bigger displays - Details

The Apple iPhone 16 series is nearly five months away from its official launch. However, leaks and rumours about the upcoming devices have given us an understanding of what Apple may announce during its September event. From design to iOS 18 features, the tipsters have revealed some of the changes coming to the iPhone 16 models. In a recent leak, the iPhone 16 dummy units of all four models have surfaced online, showcasing their expected design.

iPhone 16 dummy units

A tipster who goes by the name of Sonny Dickson shared a post on X showcasing the dummy units of the iPhone 16 series. Several changes to the pro and non-pro models are visible in the image of the iPhone 16 dummies. First, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have received vertical pill-shaped camera modules as previously reported. Both smartphones will likely retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.

iPhone 16 series image

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Coming to the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are likely to have bigger sizes. At 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch respectively, they could be the biggest iPhone Pro models yet. Except for the screen sizes, the Pro models have a similar design to their predecessors. Previous leaks speculate that there will be a new capture button. However, note that the image and leaked sizes of the iPhone 16 series are based on leaks, therefore, consider them a glimpse into what's possible.

B0CHX68YG9-2

iPhone 16 specs

As of now, it is speculated that all the iPhone 16 models will be powered by the A18 Pro processor to support the generative AI features. Additionally, the iOS 18 will bring several changes to the iPhone with changes in built-in apps, smarter Siri, Safari browsing assistant, and much more. The official announcement of iOS 18 will take place on June 10. However, the update will be rolled out after the unveiling of the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to take place in September 2024.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!