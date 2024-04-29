Samsung Galaxy F55 price leaked online; From features to price, what we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy F55 price in India has been leaked for all three rumoured versions. Last year, Samsung introduced the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G in India. Now, rumours suggest that the Galaxy F55 might hit the Indian market soon. The leaked prices hints at what to expect from Samsung's new handset.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Price Leak: What to Expect

According totipster Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy F55 could start at Rs. 26999. The 8GB+128GB variant might be priced at Rs. 26999, while the 8GB+256GB version could come in at Rs. 29,999. The top-tier 12GB+256GB model might be available for Rs. 32999.

Comparing it to the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, the Galaxy F55 is expected to come with a few changes. The Galaxy M55 5G boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and features a triple camera setup: 50MP main camera, 8MP Ultrawide lens, and a 2MP Macro sensor. For selfies, there's a 50 MP front camera.

Expected Features of Samsung Galaxy F55

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G also packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging, comes in Denim Black and Light Green colours, and includes dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Now, looking at the expected specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F55, it could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED+ 120Hz screen with 1,000 its peak brightness. Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, it's likely to run on Android 14 with Samsung's custom One UI skin.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy F55 might sport a 50MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP rear setup and a 50MP selfie shooter. It could be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging and offer connectivity options like Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB-C port. An in-display fingerprint scanner could be among its features.