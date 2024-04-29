 Samsung Galaxy F55 price leaked online; From features to price, what we know so far | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy F55 price leaked online; From features to price, what we know so far

Samsung Galaxy F55's leaked prices in India hint at three variants. Expected to offer upgrades over Samsung Galaxy M55 with similar specs.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 15:44 IST
Icon
Price drop alert! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G now at an unbeatable discount on Amazon!
Samsung Galaxy F55 price leaked online; From features to price, what we know so far
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra excels in low-light photography with Night Mode, ensuring stunning captures in any environment, from concerts to romantic evenings.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 Boasting a remarkable 200MP camera, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers crystal-clear content, perfect for sharing or printing, capturing every moment with unparalleled detail. (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 Experience incredibly smooth video recording with Video Stabilization, whether it's daytime adventures or spontaneous dance parties at night. (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 The built-in S Pen enhances creativity, allowing you to write, draw, and create effortlessly in apps like Samsung Note, Microsoft Office, or Google Suite. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 Snap selfies and photos effortlessly with the S Pen's button, simplifying the process and ensuring you never miss the perfect shot. (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 92,900, a significant 38% off the original Rs. 1,49,999, making it an enticing offer for those seeking top-tier smartphone capabilities. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy F55 price leaked online; From features to price, what we know so far
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy F55's potential prices in India have been leaked, hinting at what buyers might expect. (Bloomberg)

The Samsung Galaxy F55 price in India has been leaked for all three rumoured versions. Last year, Samsung introduced the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G in India. Now, rumours suggest that the Galaxy F55 might hit the Indian market soon. The leaked prices hints at what to expect from Samsung's new handset.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Price Leak: What to Expect

According totipster Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy F55 could start at Rs. 26999. The 8GB+128GB variant might be priced at Rs. 26999, while the 8GB+256GB version could come in at Rs. 29,999. The top-tier 12GB+256GB model might be available for Rs. 32999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CYQ2RYVF-1

Comparing it to the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, the Galaxy F55 is expected to come with a few changes. The Galaxy M55 5G boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and features a triple camera setup: 50MP main camera, 8MP Ultrawide lens, and a 2MP Macro sensor. For selfies, there's a 50 MP front camera.

Also read: Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced; Check huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and more

Expected Features of Samsung Galaxy F55

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G also packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging, comes in Denim Black and Light Green colours, and includes dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Now, looking at the expected specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F55, it could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED+ 120Hz screen with 1,000 its peak brightness. Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, it's likely to run on Android 14 with Samsung's custom One UI skin.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a promo leak hints at support for Best Take, Live Translate and other AI features

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy F55 might sport a 50MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP rear setup and a 50MP selfie shooter. It could be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging and offer connectivity options like Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB-C port. An in-display fingerprint scanner could be among its features.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 15:44 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple oneplus nord ce 4 review: no nonsense smartphone under 25,000 google pixel 8a design images leaked with curves and bezels: know what’s coming ahead of launch oneplus 13 may get snapdragon 8 gen 4 chip and a periscope camera, suggests leak infinix gt 20 pro renders leak online ahead of launch; check expected features, design and more honor x9b review: premium looks and good battery life at 25,999 oneplus nord ce 3 price reduces after nord ce 4 launch- check new price and discount offers samsung has a new problem in pakistan with galaxy s24 smartphones- all details samsung galaxy unpacked event date tipped: from galaxy z fold 6 to galaxy ring, know what’s coming this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy F55 price leaked online; From features to price, what we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Wall Royale event is now live, check new rewards
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: 3 essentials tips to improve gameplay

Best Deals For You

Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
360 Home Security Camera 2K
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best phones under 40000: Check Techno Phantom X2, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets