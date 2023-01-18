 Centric L1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Centric L1

    Centric L1

    Centric L1 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,149 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2050 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Centric L1 from HT Tech. Buy Centric L1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30376/heroimage/centric-l1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30376/images/Design/centric-l1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30376/images/Design/centric-l1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,149
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2050 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Key Specs
    ₹5,149
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2050 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 6,000 M.R.P. ₹7,200
    Centric L1 Price in India

    Centric L1 price in India starts at Rs.5,149. The lowest price of Centric L1 is Rs.6,000 on amazon.in.

    Centric L1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2050 mAh
    Battery
    • 2050 mAh
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • No
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • ISO control
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 7.8 mm
    • 143.8 mm
    • 139 grams
    • 71.2 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 67.16 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • L1
    • Centric
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • January 11, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Centric L1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Centric L1 in India?

    Centric L1 price in India at 6,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2050 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Centric L1?

    How many colors are available in Centric L1?

    What is the Centric L1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Centric L1 Waterproof?

    Centric L1