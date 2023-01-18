Centric L1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Centric L1 Centric L1 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,149 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2050 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Centric L1 from HT Tech. Buy Centric L1 now with free delivery.