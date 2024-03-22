 Amazon Holi offers: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, nab discounts on flagship phones | Mobile News

Amazon Holi offers: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, nab discounts on flagship phones

Get huge discounts on flagship phones such as iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more, as part of Amazon Holi offers. Check deals.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 22 2024, 15:58 IST
Apple iPhone 14 now available at a 26% discount on Amazon! Check discounts and offers
iPhone 15 Plus
1/5 Amazon is currently offering an incredible deal on the Apple iPhone 14, with a massive price cut of 26%. This limited-time offer makes the iPhone 14 more accessible to customers, allowing them to enjoy its premium features at a discounted rate. (AFP)
2/5 With the price slashed to just Rs. 58,999 from an M.R.P. of Rs. 79,900 customers can enjoy significant savings. Additionally, Amazon provides No Cost EMI options, enabling buyers to spread the cost over convenient monthly installments. Savings on EMI interest are also available for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders. (Apple)
iPhone 15 Plus
3/5 In addition to the price reduction, customers can benefit from partner offers such as getting a GST invoice and saving up to 28% on business purchases. These additional perks make the deal even more attractive for business users and entrepreneurs.  (Apple)
iPhone 15 Plus
4/5 For those looking to upgrade their current device, Amazon offers generous exchange discounts of up to Rs. 27,550.00. This allows customers to trade in their old smartphones for credit towards the purchase of the new iPhone 14, further reducing the overall cost.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Plus
5/5 The Apple iPhone 14 boasts an array of impressive features, including a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, advanced camera system, and all-day battery life. With the powerful A15 Bionic chip and superfast 5G connectivity, users can enjoy lightning-fast performance and seamless connectivity. The iPhone 14 also comes equipped with industry-leading durability features, ensuring it can withstand everyday wear and tear. With its unbeatable price cut, attractive savings options, and top-notch features, the Apple iPhone 14 is a must-have smartphone for tech enthusiasts and business professionals alike. (Apple)
Amazon Holi offers are here! Grab discounts on the best flagship smartphones. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Amazon Holi offers: Holi is just a few days away and e-commerce websites such as Amazon are offering huge discounts on electronics products across all categories and brands. If you have been waiting for the Holi sale then now is the time to empty your wishlist and make your dreams come true. Amazon is providing huge deals and Holi offers on flagship smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and more. If you want to upgrade your smartphone, it is the perfect time to buy the smartphone you've wanted for a long time, especially at a reasonable price. Check the list.

Amazon Holi offers on flagship phones

  1. iPhone 15:
B0CHX1W1XY-1

Apple recently launched the iPhone 15 with some attractive features and colors that may come to your liking. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is 2x brighter than the iPhone 14. The display also features the Dynamic Island which makes the smartphone look attractive. The smartphone is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset which makes the performance of the iPhone 15 smooth and fast. For photography, the iPhone 15 comes with a 48MP Main camera with 2x optical-quality Telephoto. Additionally, Apple claims to provide all-day battery life with iPhone 15.

Also read: Amazon Holi sale: From Samsung to OnePlus, Check out discounts on smartphones under 30000

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Specifications
Display: 6.1-inchRear camera: 48MP
Processor: A16 BionicRAM:  6GB RAM
Battery: 3,349mAhStorage: 128GB

2. OnePlus 12:

B0CQPP6JTH-2

The next smartphone in the list of best flagship smartphones is the OnePlus 12. The smartphone features a Pristine 2K Display with Aqua Touch and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for smooth and powerful performance. The OnePlus 12 comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 camera with OIS, a 64 MP 3X Periscope Telephoto camera, and a 48 MP Ultra-wide camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone features a 5400 mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 12 runs on OxygenOS based on Android 14.

Specifications
Display: 6.82-inchRear camera: 50MP
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3RAM: 12GB
Battery: 5400 mAhStorage:256GB

3. iQOO 12 5G:

B07WHQRN1B-3

The next smartphone on the list is the iQOO 12. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display comes with a peak brightness of 3000 nits and comes with wet touch technology. The IQOO is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset built with a 4nm process paired with Adreno 750 GPU. It offers 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter. The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh graphite battery and supports 120W FlashCharge.

Also read: Amazon smartphone Holi sale: From iPhone 13 to Honor X9b, get up to 38 discount

Specifications
Display: 6.7-inchRear camera: 50MP
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3RAM: 12GB RAM
Battery:5000mAhStorage: 256GB

4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G:

B0BTYSZ429-4

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best flagship smartphones in the market. The device features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports 1750 nits peak brightness. For performance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. For photography, the smartphone sports a 200 MP wide camera, a 10 MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery which supports 45W wired charging.

Specifications
Display:  6.8-inchRear camera: 200 MP
Processor:  Snapdragon 8 Gen 2RAM: 12GB
Battery: 5000 mAhStorage: 256GB

5. TECNO Phantom V Fold 5:

B0BZCG8FNL-5

The last flagship smartphone is the TECNO Phantom V Fold 5. The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K+120Hz LTPO main display and a 6.42-inch FHD+Sub display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Deminsity 9000 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone features a triple camera setup which features a 50MP Telephoto, 50MP Main, and a 13MP Ultra-Wide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W wired fast charging.

Also read: Holiday Buying Season Hangover! It's the Time of Year to Kick Yourself Over Online Shopping

Specifications
Display: 7.85-inch,  6.42-inchRear camera:50MP
Processor: MediaTek Deminsity 9000RAM: 12GB 
Battery: 5000mAhStorage: 256GB
ProductFeature 1 Feature 2Feature 3
iPhone 15Super Retina XDR display48MP Main cameraall-day battery life 
OnePlus 12Snapdragon 8 Gen 364 MP 3X Periscope Telephoto camera5400 mAh battery
iQOO 12 5G144Hz refresh rate3000 nits brightnessAdreno 750 GP
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP wide cameraperiscope telephoto camera120Hz refresh rate
TECNO Phantom V Fold 5LPDDR5x RAMLive Preview Feature 5G band support

First Published Date: 22 Mar, 15:58 IST
