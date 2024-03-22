Amazon Holi offers: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, nab discounts on flagship phones

Amazon Holi offers: Holi is just a few days away and e-commerce websites such as Amazon are offering huge discounts on electronics products across all categories and brands. If you have been waiting for the Holi sale then now is the time to empty your wishlist and make your dreams come true. Amazon is providing huge deals and Holi offers on flagship smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and more. If you want to upgrade your smartphone, it is the perfect time to buy the smartphone you've wanted for a long time, especially at a reasonable price. Check the list. Products included in this article OnePlus 12 (Flowy Emerald, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) (663) 36% OFF TECNO Phantom V Fold 5G Black (12GB RAM,256GB Storage) | The First Full Size Fold | LTPO AMOLED Display | 4nm D9000+ Fast Processor (504)

Apple recently launched the iPhone 15 with some attractive features and colors that may come to your liking. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is 2x brighter than the iPhone 14. The display also features the Dynamic Island which makes the smartphone look attractive. The smartphone is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset which makes the performance of the iPhone 15 smooth and fast. For photography, the iPhone 15 comes with a 48MP Main camera with 2x optical-quality Telephoto. Additionally, Apple claims to provide all-day battery life with iPhone 15.

Specifications Display: 6.1-inch Rear camera: 48MP Processor: A16 Bionic RAM: 6GB RAM Battery: 3,349mAh Storage: 128GB

The next smartphone in the list of best flagship smartphones is the OnePlus 12. The smartphone features a Pristine 2K Display with Aqua Touch and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for smooth and powerful performance. The OnePlus 12 comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 camera with OIS, a 64 MP 3X Periscope Telephoto camera, and a 48 MP Ultra-wide camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone features a 5400 mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 12 runs on OxygenOS based on Android 14.

Specifications Display: 6.82-inch Rear camera: 50MP Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12GB Battery: 5400 mAh Storage:256GB

The next smartphone on the list is the iQOO 12. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display comes with a peak brightness of 3000 nits and comes with wet touch technology. The IQOO is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset built with a 4nm process paired with Adreno 750 GPU. It offers 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter. The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh graphite battery and supports 120W FlashCharge.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Rear camera: 50MP Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12GB RAM Battery:5000mAh Storage: 256GB

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best flagship smartphones in the market. The device features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports 1750 nits peak brightness. For performance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. For photography, the smartphone sports a 200 MP wide camera, a 10 MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery which supports 45W wired charging.

Specifications Display: 6.8-inch Rear camera: 200 MP Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 12GB Battery: 5000 mAh Storage: 256GB

The last flagship smartphone is the TECNO Phantom V Fold 5. The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K+120Hz LTPO main display and a 6.42-inch FHD+Sub display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Deminsity 9000 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone features a triple camera setup which features a 50MP Telephoto, 50MP Main, and a 13MP Ultra-Wide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W wired fast charging.

Specifications Display: 7.85-inch, 6.42-inch Rear camera:50MP Processor: MediaTek Deminsity 9000 RAM: 12GB Battery: 5000mAh Storage: 256GB

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iPhone 15 Super Retina XDR display 48MP Main camera all-day battery life OnePlus 12 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 64 MP 3X Periscope Telephoto camera 5400 mAh battery iQOO 12 5G 144Hz refresh rate 3000 nits brightness Adreno 750 GP Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP wide camera periscope telephoto camera 120Hz refresh rate TECNO Phantom V Fold 5 LPDDR5x RAM Live Preview Feature 5G band support

