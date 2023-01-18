 Kult 10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Kult Mobile Kult 10

    Kult 10

    Kult 10 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2350 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Kult 10 from HT Tech. Buy Kult 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27222/heroimage/kult-10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27222/images/Design/kult-10-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2350 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2350 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Kult 10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2350 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2350 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • ISO-CELL
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    Design
    • 128 grams
    • 7.6 mm
    • 70.3 mm
    • Black, White
    • 143 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 68.4 %
    • Yes
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • December 15, 2015 (Official)
    • Kult
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 10
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • LPDDR3
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek MT6572
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Kult 10 FAQs

    What is the price of the Kult 10 in India?

    Kult 10 price in India at 5,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2350 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Kult 10?

    How many colors are available in Kult 10?

    What is the Kult 10 Battery Capacity?

    Is Kult 10 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Kult 10