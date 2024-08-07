 Realme Note 50 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Realme Note 50

Realme Note 50 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 5,490 in India with 13 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T612 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 07 August 2024
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Realme Note 50 Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Note 50 in India is Rs. 5,490.  This is the Realme Note 50 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sky Blue and Midnight Black.

Realme Note 50

Upcoming
Realme Note 50 Full Specifications

Battery

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

Design

  • Colours

    Sky Blue, Midnight Black

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    167.7 mm

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Weight

    186 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Width

    76.7 mm

Display

  • Resolution

    720 x 1600 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.27 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Screen Size

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    260 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Front Camera

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

General

  • Brand

    realme

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Launch Date

    August 7, 2024 (Expected)

Main Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Settings

    ISO control

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    13 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 0.08 MP

Multimedia

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

Network & Connectivity

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Performance

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T612

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

Sensors

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Storage

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB
