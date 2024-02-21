10 best triple camera phones: Capturing life in high definition

Photography and videography have become integral aspects of our daily lives, enabling us to document the world around us with precision and creativity. In this digital age, the quality of our visual content matters more than ever, and one of the key tools that have revolutionised this aspect is the Triple Camera Phone. These devices have taken smartphone photography to a whole new level, allowing us to capture life's moments in breathtaking high definition. Products included in this article 21% OFF Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Light Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | Triple Rear Camera (50 MP Main) | Upto 16 GB RAM with RAM Plus | Without Charger (2,111) 13% OFF Realme narzo 50 (Speed Black, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display (19,171) 38% OFF Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue (4,345) 20% OFF Oppo F23 5G (Cool Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offer (1,092) 37% OFF Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 16GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware) (6,897) 18% OFF Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage) | 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger (969) 28% OFF Redmi 13C (Starshine Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Powered by 4G MediaTek Helio G85 | 90Hz Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera (1,302) 22% OFF realme narzo N53 (Feather Gold, 4GB+64GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slim Smartphone | 90 Hz Smooth Display (13,768) 22% OFF Oppo F21s Pro 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage)|6.43" FHD+ AMOLED|64MP Rear Triple AI Camera|4500 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger|with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers (1,741)

List of Best Selling Products

The evolution of mobile phone cameras has been nothing short of remarkable. From the early days of grainy, low-resolution images, we have now entered an era where the Triple Camera Phone is the pinnacle of mobile photography technology. These phones are equipped with not one, not two, but three powerful lenses, each designed for a specific purpose, working in harmony to produce stunning photographs and videos. The primary advantage of a Triple Camera Phone is its versatility. With multiple lenses at your disposal, you can adapt to various shooting conditions effortlessly. Whether you're capturing a sweeping landscape, a close-up portrait, or a fast-paced action scene, these phones excel in delivering the best results. The Triple Camera setup typically includes a primary lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens, covering a wide range of focal lengths and shooting scenarios.

Picture a scenario where you want to capture the panoramic beauty of a mountain range. The ultra-wide-angle lens of a Triple Camera Phone allows you to frame the entire vista, capturing every detail and nuance of the landscape. Alternatively, when you're at a family gathering and want to focus on a single subject, the telephoto lens comes into play, producing sharp, well-defined portraits with a pleasing background blur. But it's not just about capturing static images. Triple-camera phones are equally adept at shooting high-definition videos. These phones deliver exceptional video quality with stabilising features to keep your footage smooth and professional.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the world of Triple Camera Phones and unveil the ten best options available in the market. We'll explore their unique features, image and video quality, and how they can enhance your photography and videography experiences. Join us on this journey as we embark on a visual adventure, discovering how these remarkable devices are capturing life in high definition.

Also Read: OnePlus 12

1. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Light Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | Triple Rear Camera (50 MP Main) | Upto 16 GB RAM with RAM Plus | Without Charger

B0BS17XY8B-1

Experience the future of connectivity with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. This sleek smartphone in Light Green gives powerful performance with its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Capture stunning photos with the Triple Rear Camera, featuring a 50MP main sensor. Plus, with RAM Plus technology, you can boost your RAM to a whopping 16GB for seamless multitasking. So, get ready to explore the possibilities of 5G technology with the Samsung Galaxy A14.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Light Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | Triple Rear Camera (50 MP Main) | Upto 16 GB RAM with RAM Plus | Without Charger:

5G connectivity

Light Green color option

8GB RAM

128GB Storage

Triple Rear Camera with a 50MP Main Camera

RAM Plus feature allowing up to 16GB of RAM

Pros Cons 1. 5G connectivity 1. Doesn't include a charger 2. Generous RAM and ROM 2. Limited color options 3. Triple rear camera 3. May not have the latest software

2. Realme narzo 50 (Speed Black, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display

B09RMN7HY3-2

Triple-camera phones offer superior photography capabilities due to their multiple lenses. They can adapt to various shooting conditions, resulting in better image quality, improved low-light performance, and the ability to capture different perspectives, from wide landscapes to detailed close-ups. This smartphone is powered by the Helio G96 processor, offering lightning-fast performance. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you'll have ample space for all your apps and files.

The 50MP AI Triple Camera captures stunning photos with clarity and detail. Enjoy smooth scrolling and gaming on the 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display. Whether it's gaming, photography, or everyday use, the Realme narzo 50 has you covered.

Specifications of Realme narzo 50 (Speed Black, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display:

Speed Black color option

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

Powered by Helio G96 Processor

Features a 50MP AI Triple Camera

Equipped with a 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display

Pros Cons 1. Helio G96 processor 1. Limited color options 2. Ample RAM and storage 2. May not have the fastest software 3. 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display 3. Camera performance may vary

3. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue

B09Y99VSSJ-3

Nokia G21 is a reliable Android smartphone that boasts a remarkable 3-day battery life so that you can stay connected longer. Its elegant Nordic Blue design adds a touch of sophistication to your mobile experience.

With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this smartphone ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for your photos, videos, and apps. The 50MP Triple AI Camera lets you capture beautiful images with ease. Stay productive and connected for longer periods with the Nokia G21's impressive battery life, making it the perfect companion for your daily adventures.

Specifications of Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue:

Nordic Blue color option

3-Day Battery Life

Dual SIM support

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

Features a 50MP Triple AI Camera

Pros Cons 1. Impressive battery life 1. Limited color options 2. Adequate RAM and storage 2. May not have the latest software 3. 50MP Triple AI Camera 3. Camera performance may vary

4. Oppo F23 5G (Cool Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offer

B082DSWTBZ-4

The Oppo F23 5G in Cool Black, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will give you ample space for all your content and apps. The 5000mAh battery, combined with the 67W SUPERVOOC Charger, ensures your phone is ready to go in no time.

Capture stunning photos with the 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera, which includes unique Microlens for exceptional detail. The 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display delivers vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. The Oppo F23 5G is designed to exceed your expectations.

Specifications of Oppo F23 5G (Cool Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offer:

Cool Black color option

5G connectivity

8GB RAM

256GB Storage

5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger

64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens

6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display

Pros Cons 1. Fast charging (67W) 1. May not have the fastest software 2. Large storage capacity 2. Limited color options 3. Microlens for detail 3. Camera performance may vary

5. Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 16GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware)

B0CBRR54KF-5

Experience blazing fast connectivity with the Lava Blaze 5G in the stunning Glass Green finish. This smartphone is not just 5G ready but also equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, ensuring smooth performance and ample space for your files and apps.

Capture breathtaking photos with the 50MP AI Triple Camera, and expand your RAM to a whopping 16GB for multitasking without limits. A charger is included in the box. Enjoy a clean Android experience without any bloatware, making the Lava Blaze 5G a refreshing choice for those who value simplicity and speed.

Specifications of Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 16GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware):

Glass Green color option

5G Ready

8GB RAM

UFS 2.2 128GB Storage

Features a 50MP AI Triple Camera

Supports up to 16GB Expandable RAM

Charger Included

Runs Clean Android with No Bloatware

Pros Cons 1. 5G connectivity 1. Limited color options 2. Expandable RAM support 2. May not have the fastest software 3. Charger included 3. Camera performance may vary

6. Redmi Note 12 5G Matte Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM | 1st Phone with 120Hz Super AMOLED and Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 | 48MP AI Triple Camera

B0BS17XY8B-6

The Redmi Note 12 5G in sleek Matte is not just a smartphone; it's a powerhouse of features. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM, this device ensures smooth multitasking and generous storage space for your content.

Experience stunning visuals with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and the Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 processor. Capture every moment in detail with the 48MP AI Triple Camera. Upgrade your mobile experience with the Redmi Note 12 5G which combines performance, display quality, and camera excellence in one impressive package.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12 5G Matte Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM | 1st Phone with 120Hz Super AMOLED and Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 | 48MP AI Triple Camera:

Matte Black color option

5G connectivity

6GB RAM

128GB ROM (Storage)

Features the first phone with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Powered by Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 processor

Equipped with a 48MP AI Triple Camera

Pros Cons 1. 5G connectivity 1. Limited color options 2. Super AMOLED display 2. May not have the fastest software 3. 48MP AI Triple Camera 3. Camera performance may vary

7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage) | 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger

B0BXD3CDP8-7

Discover the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in Awesome Violet colour. This smartphone combines style and performance with 8GB of RAM and a generous 256GB of storage. The standout feature is the 50MP No Shake Cam with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), ensuring your photos and videos are sharp and steady.

With IP67 water and dust resistance and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, this phone is designed to withstand everyday challenges. The Voice Focus feature enhances your audio recordings for crystal-clear sound.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage) | 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger:

Awesome Violet color option

5G connectivity

8GB RAM

256GB Storage

Features a 50MP No Shake Camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

IP67 rating for water and dust resistance

Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Voice Focus feature

Pros Cons 1. 5G connectivity 1. Doesn't include a charger 2. 50MP No Shake Cam 2. Limited color options 3. IP67 and Gorilla Glass 5 3. May not have the fastest software

8. Redmi 13C (Starshine Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Powered by 4G MediaTek Helio G85 | 90Hz Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera

B0CMTTHXQV-8

The Redmi 13C, with 8GB of RAM and a spacious 256GB of storage, offers impressive performance and ample room for your files.

Powered by the 4G MediaTek Helio G85 processor, this phone ensures smooth usage and gaming. The 90Hz display delivers smooth scrolling and immersive visuals. Capture stunning photos with the 50MP AI Triple Camera. Whether you're into photography, gaming, or everyday use, the Redmi 13C has the features you need to excel.

Specifications of Redmi 13C (Starshine Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Powered by 4G MediaTek Helio G85 | 90Hz Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera:

Starshine Green color option

8GB RAM

256GB Storage

Powered by 4G MediaTek Helio G85 processor

Features a 90Hz display for smooth scrolling

Equipped with a 50MP AI Triple Camera

Pros Cons 1. Good RAM and storage 1. Limited color options 2. 90Hz Display 2. May not have the fastest software 3. 50MP AI Triple Camera 3. Camera performance may vary

9. realme narzo N53 (Feather Gold, 4GB+64GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slimmest Phone in Segment | 90 Hz Smooth Display

B0C45N5VPT-9

This smartphone boasts a blazing-fast 33W Segment Fastest Charging, ensuring your phone is ready when you are. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, you'll have the performance and space you need.

It's not just fast; it's also incredibly slim, making it the slimmest phone in its segment. Enjoy silky-smooth visuals on the 90Hz Smooth Display. Upgrade your mobile experience with the realme narzo N53, a phone that combines power, style, and speed

Specifications of realme narzo N53 (Feather Gold, 4GB+64GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slimmest Phone in Segment | 90 Hz Smooth Display:

Feather Gold color option

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

Fast charging support (33W)

Slimmest phone in its segment

Features a 90Hz Smooth Display

Pros Cons 1. Fast charging (33W) 1. Limited RAM and storage 2. Slim design 2. Limited color options 3. Smooth 90Hz Display 3. May not have the fastest software

10. Oppo F21s Pro 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage)|6.43" FHD+ AMOLED|64MP Rear Triple AI Camera|4500 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger|with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

B0BD52C9GZ-10

Step into the future of mobile technology with the Oppo F21s Pro 5G in Starlight Black. This smartphone is designed to impress with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, ensuring lightning-fast performance and ample space for your content.

The 6.43" FHD+ AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, while the 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera captures stunning photos with precision. The 4500mAh battery, coupled with the 33W SUPERVOOC Charger, keeps you powered up throughout the day.

Specifications of Oppo F21s Pro 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage)|6.43" FHD+ AMOLED|64MP Rear Triple AI Camera|4500 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger|with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers:

Starlight Black color option

5G connectivity

8GB RAM

128GB Storage

6.43" FHD+ AMOLED display

64MP Rear Triple AI Camera

4500mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger

Pros Cons 1. AMOLED display 1. Limited RAM and storage 2. Fast charging (33W) 2. Limited color options 3. 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera 3. May not have the fastest software

Also Read: OnePlus 12R

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Light Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) 5G Connectivity Triple Rear Camera (50MP Main) Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus Realme narzo 50 (Speed Black, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor 50MP AI Triple Camera 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life Impressive Battery Life 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage 50MP Triple AI Camera Oppo F23 5G (Cool Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Fast Charging (67W) Large Storage Capacity 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) 5G Ready 50MP AI Triple Camera Upto 16GB Expandable RAM Redmi Note 12 5G Matte Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM 5G Connectivity 120Hz Super AMOLED Display 48MP AI Triple Camera Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage) 5G Connectivity 50MP No Shake Cam (OIS) IP67 Water and Dust Resistance Redmi 13C (Starshine Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Good RAM and Storage 90Hz Display 50MP AI Triple Camera realme narzo N53 (Feather Gold, 4GB+64GB) Fast Charging (33W) Slim Design 90Hz Smooth Display Oppo F21s Pro 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) AMOLED Display Fast Charging (33W) 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera

Best overall product

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a masterpiece of modern smartphone technology. This stunning device, available in Light Green, redefines connectivity with its 5G capabilities. Say goodbye to sluggish internet speeds and hello to lightning-fast downloads, streaming, and gaming. This smartphone boasts a robust 8GB of RAM and a generous 128GB of storage, ensuring you have the power and space to handle anything you throw at it. Whether you're a multitasker, a content creator, or a gaming enthusiast, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has you covered.

But what truly sets this device apart is its camera system. The Triple Rear Camera setup, featuring a remarkable 50MP main sensor, transforms every moment into a work of art. Capture breathtaking landscapes, stunning portraits, and detailed close-ups with ease. Plus, with the innovative RAM Plus technology, you can boost your RAM to an astonishing 16GB for seamless multitasking and lightning-fast app launches.

Best value for money

Prepare to be amazed by the Realme narzo 50. Its sleek Speed Black exterior is just the beginning of this device's immersive experience. Powered by the formidable Helio G96 processor and equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Realme narzo 50 delivers snappy performance and ample space for all your apps, games, photos, and videos. Whether you're conquering the gaming battlefield or tackling productivity tasks, this smartphone is your reliable companion.

The real star of the show is the camera system. With a 50MP AI Triple Camera at your disposal, you can capture the world in breathtaking detail. From vibrant landscapes to stunning low-light portraits, this camera effortlessly delivers outstanding results. And when it comes to visuals, the 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display takes your viewing experience to the next level, offering buttery-smooth scrolling and crisp, vibrant colours.

Stay connected and entertained all day long with a robust battery that ensures you won't run out of power when you need it most. The Realme narzo 50 combines cutting-edge technology with a stylish design which makes it the ideal choice for users who demand both performance and aesthetics.

How to find the best triple-camera phone?

Consider Your Budget: Determine how much you're willing to spend on a triple-camera phone. Prices can vary significantly, so having a budget in mind will narrow down your options.

Identify Your Priorities: Decide what features and capabilities are most important to you. Consider aspects like camera quality, battery life, software ecosystem (iOS or Android), design, and brand preference.

Research Camera Specifications: Look into the camera specifications of potential phones. Pay attention to factors like megapixels, aperture size, lens quality, and additional camera features (e.g., optical image stabilization, night mode, and HDR).

Consider the Number of Lenses: Triple camera phones typically have a primary lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens. Ensure that the phone you choose has these three lenses for maximum versatility in photography.

Evaluate Camera Samples: Search for camera samples and reviews online to see real-world photo and video quality. These samples will give you an idea of how the camera performs in various lighting conditions.

Check Software Features: Examine the camera app's software features. Some phones offer advanced camera modes, AI enhancements, and manual controls that can enhance your photography experience.

Consider Brand Reputation: Established smartphone brands often provide better customer support, software updates, and a wide range of accessories. Consider opting for a reputable brand that aligns with your preferences.

Read User Reviews: Look for user reviews and ratings to gain insights into the phone's overall performance, including battery life, build quality, and user satisfaction.

Compare Prices and Deals: Look for discounts, trade-in offers, or bundled deals to potentially save on the purchase.

After thoroughly researching and comparing your options, make an informed decision based on your budget, priorities, and the phone that best aligns with your photography needs.