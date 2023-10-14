Xiaomi Redmi 11 Power Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Power Xiaomi Redmi 11 Power is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,499 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 6100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹12,499 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 6100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Power Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Front Camera 12 MP

Battery 6100 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Capacity 6100 mAh Camera Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation Display Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Pixel Density 399 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date October 15, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Xiaomi

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)

Fabrication 11 nm

Graphics Adreno 610

RAM 4 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

