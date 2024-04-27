 OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under ₹25,000 | Mobile Reviews

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Check out if the new OnePlus smartphone offers unique experiences under Rs.25000 or not. Read the full review and see if it's worth the money.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 28 2024, 13:13 IST
Icon
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
icon View all Images
OnePlus Nord CE 4 is a good smartphone to consider under Rs. 25000 but the camera performance is something that needs to be improved. (HT Tech/ Aishwarya Panda)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review:OnePlus has become a trusted smartphone brand with promising performance, striking design, and specifications. Over the years, we have seen several feature-filled flagship models to mid-range range smartphones by OnePlus with a number of user base. However, in recent years, OnePlus smartphones have faced some challenges when it comes to performance and the green light appearance in the display. Yet, the brand has managed to maintain its image with new offerings.

I have been a constant OnePlus user for about 5 years now and never faced any major challenges until I invested in the OnePlus Nord 2T model which was a major fail in my opinion. Now, OnePlus has started its new Nord CE series which is gaining much recognition in the mid-range smartphone market. The company recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 4 model before the announcement of Onplus Nord CE 4. Therefore, we have a fresh design, upgraded specifications and more. I used the OnePlus Nord CE 4 as my daily driver for a week and it delivered a mixed bag of experiences. The smartphone requires improvements in a few areas which I will further break down in this in-depth review.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Design and display

OnePlus Nord CE 4
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 was announced with two colour variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. I received the Celadon Marble variant as part of the review unit and I was flattered with the design in the first look. The back of the smartphone features a shiny marble-like design with hues of green and white. It also houses a vertical camera module which houses two camera sensors and one LED flashlight. On the front, the smartphone features a punch-hole camera sensor and a proportionate amount of bezel which fits well with the display. However, the display attracts a huge of dust which could be annoying for many.

In terms of display, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display which offers a full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone display offers sharp colours and an amazing viewing experience on several different streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney+Hotstar. I watched Article 370 on the device and it provided vibrant colours which made my experience fluid. Additionally, the device offers up to 120Hz refresh rate which manages to swiftly navigate between apps and provides smooth scrolling in various smartphone apps. Overall all the design and display of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is quite attractive.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Camera

 

OnePlus Nord CE 4
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a dual-camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a dual-camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a dual-camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone captures very basic images as it struggles to bring out the subject's true essence, leaving photos looking flat when clicked with the normal camera mode. However, it manages to capture natural colours and does not provide an oversaturated image when in optimum lighting conditions.

The smartphone struggles with low-light photography as the colour accuracy is not up to the mark. However, it may be fixed by future updates. The digital zoom also makes the image look grainy and bland. Additionally, the smartphone does not support a macro camera like the OnePlus Nord CE 3, therefore, extreme close-up shots can not be taken with this device. The smartphone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera which offers promising images with great detailing to the facial tones.

Image Samples

See all photos Icon
+2 more

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Performance

 

OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC which also powers the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. While the Motorola device is a bit pricer than the Nord CE 4, the performance is very similar, courtesy of the powerful processor. During my time of usage, I did not experience any stuck screen or heating of the device. The smartphone carried out multitasking efficiently even when juggling daily apps and pushing it with demanding games such as BGMI and Call of Duty in high gaming settings. Overall the OnePlus Nord CE 4 delivered smooth and responsive performance. The smartphone also features a built-in Qualcomm AI engine, enabling the device to carry out basic artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks.

In terms of software, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 runs on OxygenOS based on Android 14 which provides a hassle-free user experience. There are some bloatware available such as Netflix, Agoda, Tile Match, and O Relax. However, it was not frustrating. The OS also supports a Fluid Cloud feature that pops up like the iPhone's dynamic island which instantly caught my eye. Lastly, it offers smart suggestions, split view, quick launch, smart sidebar, and much more, making the experience personalised.

In terms of performance and software, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 has excelled under the price range of Rs.25000, making it a worthy buy.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Battery

 

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
The smartphone features a 5500 mAh battery. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The smartphone features a 5500 mAh battery. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Nord CE 4 is backed by a 5500 mAh battery, offering a great battery backup with long hours of performance. The battery does not drain very quickly even when streaming content online or playing heavy graphic games. With medium usage, the smartphone could go easy throughout the day, therefore, there is no need to always carry a charger. The smartphone supports a 100W SuperVOOC charger which powers up the device in just 20 minutes from 20 percent.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Verdict

 

OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Is the OnePlus Nord CE 4 worth the buy? Check out the verdict. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Is the OnePlus Nord CE 4 worth the buy? Check out the verdict. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

While the OnePlus Nord CE 4 offers promising specifications and features, the device lacks camera performance. With growing competition in the mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 could shine in the market with attractive design, impressive performance, and lasting battery life. However, OnePlus has the ability to offer more to its users in this segment such as offering greater operating system upgrades than only 2 years and improved camera performance. Apart from the shortcomings, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is a great smartphone to consider under Rs.25000.

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 24,999/-
Product Name
Nord CE 4
Brand Name
OnePlus
Pros
  • Fast performance
  • Efficient multitasking
  • Crisp display
  • Lasting battery
Cons
  • Average camera quality
  • Poor low light photography
  • Less OS upgrades
Specifications
  • Display
    6.7-inch
  • Rear camera
    50MP
  • Front camera
    16MP
  • Processor
    Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • Battery
    5500mAh
  • OS
    OxygenOS 14

First Published Date: 27 Apr, 07:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets