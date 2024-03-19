 From Sennheiser, Sony to Bose, check out the 5 best headphones to amplify your listening experience | Wearables News
Best headphones: Looking for feature-filled and high-quality headphones? Check out the list of best headphones from brands such as Sennheiser, Sony, Edifier, and more below to amplify your listening experience.

By: HT TECH
Mar 19 2024
Check out the list of five best headphones from top brands.
5 best headphones: Looking for high-quality and top-end headphones to enhance your sound experience? While headphones are a bit pricey in comparison to earbuds and neckbands, but the amplified sound experience will completely change your mind and make you feel that it is money well spent. However, there are a plethora of headphones available in the market with unique offerings and features. Therefore, to narrow down your research and find you the best headphones, we have curated a list of 5 best headphones from brands such as Sennheiser, Sony, Bose, and more so you can make an informed decision of what suits you the best. Make sure to analyze the specs and features to check if they match your requirements or not and then choose the best. Check the list of best headphones.

Products included in this article

5 best headphones

  1. Sony WH-1000XM5:

 

B09XS7JWHH-1

The first on the list of best headphones is the Sony WH-1000XM5 which comes with amazing features that may come to your liking. The headphones are powered by an HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 which controls 8 microphones to provide high quality of ANC. Additionally, its Auto NC Optimizer automatically optimizes sound based on wearing conditions and environment. It claims to offer 40 hours of battery life with fast charging support. The Sony headphones also come with Precise Voice Pickup Technology and advanced audio signal processing for an uninterrupted calling experience. It comes with a Multipoint connection, enabling users to switch between 2 devices with a breeze. The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers touch controls for effortless usage.

Also read: Best headphones under 5000

Specifications
Brand: Sony
Model: WH-1000XM5
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery:  up to 40 hours

2. Sennheiser Momentum 4:

B0CJL1QQN6-2

The next on the list of best headphones is the Sennheiser Momentum 4 which offers premium sound quality with its unique features. The headphone comes with a 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive for maximum audio resolution. It supports the Sennheiser Smart Control App through which users can customize their listening experience through equalizers, presets and sound modes. The headphone sports Adaptive Noise Cancellation and an Adjustable Transparency Mode so you can choose your form of listening based on the environment. Sennheiser Momentum 4 offers up to 60 hours of playback time with fast charging support.

Specifications
Brand: Sennheiser 
Model: Momentum
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery:  up to 60 hours

3. Bose QuietComfort Ultra:

B0CCZ1L489-3

The thirst best headphones in the list is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra which claims to offer an immersive sound experience. The headphone comes with CustomTune technology for a personalized listening experience and spatial audio. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra offers three modes: Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and Immersion Mode which also includes full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio. The headphones claim to offer up to 24 hours of battery life with quick charging support. With 15 minutes of charging, it can provide up to 2.5 hours of playtime. The device features Advanced Bluetooth 5.3 which seamlessly connects smartphones within 30 feet.

Also read: 5 best Sony headphones on Amazon on a budget

Specifications
Brand: Bose 
Model: QuietComfort Ultra
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery:  up to 24 hours

4. JBL Tour One M2:

B0BSXDJSPH-4

The next best headphones we have is the JBL Tour One M2. The headphone comes with 40mm drivers for high-quality audio. It is Hi-Res audio certified and supports frequencies up to 40kHz. For effortless listening, the device is powered by True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology which adjusts external noise 50000 times per second. It comes with a 4-mic crystal call algorithm, VoiceAware, Smart Ambient, TalkThru, and more. It claims to offer up to 50 hours of playtime with no noise-cancellation mode. The JBL Tour One M2 is compatible with Bluetooth devices and can easily connect via Google Fast Pair or Microsoft Swift Pair. With the JBL headphones app users can customize EQ, ANC, ambient sound control, find the best fit, control voice assistants and more.

Specifications
Brand: JBL 
Model: Tour
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery:  up to 50-hour

5. Edifier STAX Spirit S3:

B09T9MTJNH-5

The last best headphones in the list is the Edifier STAX Spirit S3 which comes with highly premium devices. These flagship headphones support Hi-Res audio and magnetic drivers to provide cleaner sound with greater resolution and better imaging. Its ultra-wide frequency range extends from 10Hz to 40kHz. The headphone is powered by Qualcomm QCC5141 Bluetooth SoC to enhance the calling experience. The Edifier Connect App enables users to select between three different modes: Classic, Hi-Fi, and STAX. It also comes with a gaming mode which provides low-latency audio. The Edifier STAX Spirit S3 offers up to 80-hour battery life.

Specifications
Brand: Edifier 
Model: STAX SPIRIT S3
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery:  up to 80 hours
ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony WH-1000XM5HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1Multipoint connectionAuto NC Optimizer
Sennheiser Momentum 4Sennheiser Smart Control AppAdjustable Transparency Mode 60 hours battery life
Bose QuietComfort UltraCustomTune technologyThree modes for customizationBluetooth 5.3
JBL Tour One M2Adaptive Noise CancellationJBL headphones appVoice assistant activation 
Edifier STAX Spirit S3Hi-Res audioQualcomm QCC5141 Bluetooth SoC 


 

Up to 80-hour battery life

 

 

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 18:35 IST
