GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out

Voice actor Steven Ogg, known for his role as Trevor Philips in GTA 5, revealed that a planned DLC featuring Trevor as an undercover FBI agent has been cancelled by Rockstar.

Apr 24 2024, 19:42 IST
Steven Ogg, the voice of Trevor Philips, shares insights on the shelved GTA 5 DLC. (Rockstargames)
Steven Ogg, the voice of Trevor Philips, shares insights on the shelved GTA 5 DLC. (Rockstargames)

Fans of Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) were recently left disappointed when Steven Ogg, the voice actor behind the character Trevor Philips, revealed that a planned DLC focusing on Trevor's undercover adventures as an FBI agent has been cancelled.

A Missed Opportunity for Trevor's Adventures

In a recent Q&A livestream on Streamily, Ogg shared insights into the shelved DLC. He disclosed that he had "shot some stuff" for the expansion where Trevor would continue his antics as an undercover agent. This storyline would've showcased Trevor's unconventional approach to being a secret agent, blending humour with action, and would've given players a fresh perspective on the character, reported .

Also read: GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game

However, Ogg expressed disappointment that the plans for the DLC "just disappeared" with no follow-up from Rockstar, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

Rockstar's Shift in Focus

Rockstar had previously hinted at developing story DLCs for GTA 5 shortly after its release in 2013. However, it seems the developer shifted its attention to the immensely popular GTA Online, possibly sidelining the planned single-player expansions.

Also read: GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details

The cancellation of the "James Bond Trevor" DLC might have been a result of this change in direction, with Rockstar focusing on the evolving online component of the game.

Hints from Data Leaks

Ogg's revelations align with earlier datamined source code leaks from 2023. These leaks had hinted at multiple DLC plans for GTA 5, including one intriguingly named "Agent Trevor". While these leaks gave fans hope for additional content, it appears these plans never came to fruition.

Looking Ahead

Despite the setback for GTA 5 DLC, Rockstar continues to excite fans with the recent trailer release for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). The highly anticipated game is slated for a 2025 launch, promising new adventures and experiences for players.

While the "James Bond Trevor" DLC may never see the light of day, fans can look forward to what Rockstar has in store for them in the future with GTA 6.

