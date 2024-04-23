 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23: OB44 update is here! Check what’s new | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23: OB44 update is here! Check what’s new

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23: The new OB44 update brings several new exciting features! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 09:19 IST
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 23. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23:Over the last few weeks, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have introduced multiple opportunities for players to get their hands on exciting rewards. Apart from this, the OB44 update has been introduced, which not only brings tweaks to existing characters and gameplay elements but also new characters, modes and gameplay features. So, if you've been patiently waiting for this update for the last few weeks, check what's new with the Garena Free Fire MAX OB44 update.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB44 update - What's new

With the update, the game's developers have introduced two new battle royale missions - New Villain Conquest and Mechadrake Trial, both of which will earn you Mechadrake Points. In the Clash Squad mode, a new New Dragon Airdrop has also been added with items like Dragon Freeze, EMP Grenade, Dragon Sprinters and Dragonling. Additionally, the popular Zombie Hunt has been brought back with an all-new map.

Players can also access a new character called Kairos, a special-ops soldier. This character brings exciting and mysterious powers!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23

MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
UVX9PYZV54AC
MCPW3D28VZD6
V427K98RUCHZ
BR43FMAPYEZZ
FFCMCPSEN5MX
FF11NJN5YS3E
FF10617KGUF9
NPYFATT3HGSQ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

 

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 09:19 IST
